Touring Vs. Performance Tires: What's The Difference?

When it comes to driving, few things can make or break your experience on the road quite as much as a good set of tires. But if you've been in the market for new tires of late, you know it can be difficult to figure out exactly what tires are best suited to your driving needs. That's largely because the major tire makers in the world are all manufacturing numerous classes of tires these days. That fact leaves consumers with a fair amount of research to conduct before outfitting their vehicle with a fresh set.

However, if you're currently driving a passenger car or sports car, the choices will, obviously, be a little more limited. You're likely not looking to outfit the vehicle with the sort of all-terrain tires better suited to off-road ready transports like trucks or SUVs. That is also assuming, of course, that you aren't looking to transform the vehicle into a monster truck, in which case you'd be eyeing one of the most expensive tire options in the world.

If you are looking to outfit a car with a new, normal set of rubbers, there are two notable options you're likely to come across, in touring tires and performance tires. While they may initially seem strikingly similar in design, the tire classes are quite different, with the primary point of diversion being the tread patterns. And yes, there's a reason their treads are so different.