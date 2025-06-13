Do All-Terrain Tires Affect MPG? What To Know Before You Buy

There are a lot of mission-critical parts that go into allowing your car to carry you down the road. Most drivers understand the role that the engine plays in generating vehicle power, but the engine is really only one part of a much larger system that includes everything from your transmission to your brakes and your suspension to your steering system and tires. Each component has its role, and each can have negative and positive influences on your driving experience, depending on their condition and how well you maintain them.

Tires, in particular, play an extremely vital role in allowing your car's wheels to grip the road and maintain traction while also helping to support the vehicle's weight. When it comes to helping your wheels grip the road, the tires' tread handles the bulk of responsibility. Tread refers to grooves and ridges cut into the rubber, allowing the tires to create and maintain traction against the pavement. However, not all tire tread is created equal, and different types of tires are designed for diverse driving scenarios. Some of the most common types include all-terrain, winter, and all-season tires. Each of these tire styles comes with different tread patterns, and each of those patterns can have an effect on your vehicle's performance.

All-terrain or off-road tires, in particular, can affect your car's gas mileage, thanks to the aggressive tread these products provide. On average, drivers who use aggressive off-road tires can expect to see a roughly 3% reduction in fuel mileage compared to drivers who use tires with less-aggressive tread. Why does that happen? That's exactly what we're going to discuss together.