Bridgestone Is Doing A Lot More Than Just Making Tires

When Bridgestone was first founded in the city of Kurume, Japan, in 1931, its sole purpose was to manufacture vehicle tires. Fast forward almost a century, and most people still know Bridgestone primarily as a tire maker today. It's one of the best-known major car tire brands on the planet, and it also produces tires for motorcycles, semi-trucks, aircraft, and even mining equipment.

What many people don't realize is that Bridgestone isn't just a maker of vehicle tires. Over the decades, it has launched many other ventures, some of which are more unexpected than others. Most of these ventures center around its expertise in rubber manufacturing: for example, the company's construction solutions division manufactures seismic isolation rubbers that help protect buildings in earthquake-prone areas. They're designed for use in high-rises, public buildings, and apartment complexes, and can help reduce the damage caused by Japan's frequent major earthquakes.

Not everything is related to rubber, though. The same division of the company also developed the Smart Siphon drainage system, which allows water to drain through residential plumbing using horizontal pipes, rather than the sloping pipes that are needed in a conventional system.

Agriculture is another key market for Bridgestone, and it has been ever since the company first developed rubber tracks for a rice-harvesting machine in 1968. It still makes tracks for harvesters today, as well as offering tracks for everything from asphalt pavers to excavators. The company's range of hydraulic hoses is also used in various agricultural machines, as well as in mining and construction machines.