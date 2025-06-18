2 Tire Brands That Also Make Golf Balls

When you think of tire brands in sports competitions, the first sport that will likely come to mind is racing. Tires, after all, are the foundation of a good race car. That's why you'll often see Formula 1 speed machines exclusively using Pirelli tires or NASCAR races flaunting Goodyear rubber. Even motorcycle racing competitions largely depend on a reliable tire.

But what you might not realize is that there's another sporting event where a number of tire brands are very much present: golf. No, it's not to supply the golf carts with tires — it's to provide the players with golf balls. This may seem like an unconventional business move, but if you look closely at the materials used in a golf ball, you'll understand why some tire brands expanded into the golf industry.

On the outside, golf balls have a polymer casing; on the inside, they're made out of rubber. This material, called polybutadiene, is a common ingredient in automobile tires. With the help of the golf ball's rubber core, the ball can efficiently respond to the strike of the golf club, which, in turn, contributes to the distance it travels. If you're curious about which major tire brands have also ventured into the sports industry through their golf balls, here are two manufacturers.