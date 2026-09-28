5 SUVs From The '80s That Look Better Than Today's Models

SUVs account for nearly 60% of all new vehicles produced in the U.S., so it makes sense for manufacturers to invest in these models to give consumers beautiful and unique options. However, that does not mean that the latest SUVs are the best-looking versions of their respective nameplates — in fact, we have a list of SUV redesigns that totally missed the mark.

This time, we're going to look at SUVs from the 1980s that look better than their modern counterparts. While the latest versions of these SUVs come with a lot more safety features, creature comforts, and technology, the older models from the 1980s arguably have more striking aesthetics compared to their current iterations. Note that we're making our comparison across generations of one model, not between different marques or nameplates. Aside from that, we're only focusing on the external appearance and not considering their reliability, performance, and interior comfort. So, even though a 1980s SUV might look better than what we have today, that does not mean that it's objectively the better vehicle.

We're also strictly keeping our list to models that still exist today. So, even if you think that the Dodge Raider was the best-looking SUV from that period (which is just a rebadged Mitsubishi Montero), we can't add it to our list because Dodge no longer makes the Raider.