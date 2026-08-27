5 SUV Redesigns That Totally Missed The Mark

As BMW's third smallest SUV in production, the X3 has historically championed the smooth yet sharp-edged design philosophy pretty well over the years. However, for the latest iteration introduced for the 2025 model year, it softens or completely does away with all the harder lines that the previous generations did a great job of defining the proportions to reach this incredibly minimalistic look.

Quite a few other nameplates in the lineup are also starting to take on much cleaner design styles, which work out quite nicely in some cases. For the X3, however, the changes make for a rather flat, disconnected SUV rather than the sophistication we're used to. There's only so much you can do to make an SUV not look boxy, but BMW seems to have gone the other way with the front-end, squaring it off with a much larger kidney grille that would look far better if it were a bit smaller. There's also not much else going on up front either.

The flatness carries down the rear end as well, with the incredibly small back window keeping on level with the high beltline, leaving enough space beneath it to throw the proportions off even more. Reactions to the X3's redesign were polarizing to say the least, and while we found M50 xDrive trim a lot of fun to drive, there's not much you can really do about the outline to change it.