2027 Audi Q9 And SQ9 Revealed: What Makes Them The New Flagships

Audi has a new flagship model line and — given the sales success of SUVs — it comes as little surprise that it's the 2027 Q9 and SQ9 that are the fresh flag-bearers for Ingolstadt. Bigger and more luxurious than the Q7, and with more seating than the Q8, the Q9 and SQ9 are actually Audi's first full-size SUVs. They're also priced to suit, kicking off at $89,095 (including $1,395 destination).

Chatter of a top-tier people-mover for Audi has been bubbling for some time, now, and it's hard to argue with the automaker's timing. SUVs remain Audi's bread and butter for sales in the U.S., though numbers had been shrinking in 2025. The new 2027 Q7 and SQ7, announced in June, marked the first attempt at reinvention there; now, the Q9 and SQ9 load up on performance, luxury, and tech to hold Mercedes and others at bay.

Audi

For the Q9, the goal is lavish transportation in a bigger model (though the roughly 29 inches of third row legroom match that of the Q7). As for the 2027 SQ9 — which starts at $119,395 (including destination) — that's a reminder of Audi's still-impressive gas engine options.