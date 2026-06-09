Audi's Sober Styling Hides The 2027 Q7 And SQ7's Secret Weapon

Audi has revealed the looks and specifications for the latest iteration of the six (or optionally seven) seater SUV, the third generation Q7 and hopped-up SQ7. Inside and outside, it has all you can expect from a big new Audi including a new set of powertrains and a litany of customization and aesthetic options.

Getting the big German pachyderm out of the way, you might immediately notice that Audi has played its conservative when it came to styling the newest Q7 and SQ7, at least when compared to more left-field super-SUVs like the SQ8 coupe. It definitely doesn't seem to be borrowing any of the styling language from the brand's big new flagship supercar, the nearly 1,000 horsepower Nuvolari.

Audi

The design is more likely to have mass appeal, or course, perhaps stealing customers who might have been interested in other more sober-styled options from Volvo, Genesis, or non-AMG Mercedes models.