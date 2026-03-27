Toyota's 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid Trades Excitement For Fuel Economy And Space
Since 2023, Toyota fans who liked the Highlander but wanted a better third row for the little ones have voted with their wallets for the Grand Highlander. In 2025 alone, sales of this big crossover were double that of its smaller sibling (which will not only be all-new for 2027, but also all-electric). It's no wonder as to why: that roomier third row matters, even if it's still more suitable for children and smaller adults over long trips. Add in a hybrid powertrain here and there, including two high-performance hybrid options, and you have a winner in the family truckster market. For 2026, there are a total of 10 trims to choose from, including six hybrid models.
A few months ago, I spent a week with the 2025 edition of the Grand Highlander Hybrid's top-tier trim level, the MAX Platinum. This time around, Toyota opted to darken my driveway with a middle-tier 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid Nightshade (based off the Limited Hybrid trim level, just with darker trimmings). Will paring back a few niceties in exchange for blacked-out trim make that big a difference? Only one way to know for sure.
Still a rare ride in its class
As it was in 2025, the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander in both hybrid and non-hybrid forms has few peers, due mainly to its overall footprint. Competitors like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tuscon, and Kia Sportage (again, in both hybrid and non-hybrid variants) can't compete dimensionally to this, the grandest of Highlanders. Here's what you can expect to pay for yours in 2026 (before the $1,495 destination charge) as far as the hybrid end of things goes:
- Hybrid LE: $45,010
- Hybrid XLE: $46,180
- Hybrid Limited: $52,510
- Hybrid Nightshade: $53,490; $57,110 total sticker as-tested
- Hybrid MAX Limited: $55,490
- Hybrid MAX Platinum: $59,575
The Grand Highlander's fancier cousin, the Lexus TX, starts between the former's two highest trims (both hybrids) at $57,890. If you want a hybrid TX, expect to pay $71,410 for the TX 500h F Sport Performance Premium, $74,560 for the TX 500h F Sport Performance Luxury; there's also the plug-in TX 550h+ Luxury, which starts at $81,760.
The Toyota's other, somewhat-direct competitor, the three-row Mazda CX-90 PHEV, begins at $50,495, with a greater emphasis on performance compared to the Toyota's focus on providing more room in the back than its smaller Highlander sibling.
Not a MAX-imized hybrid, but not a Prius experience, either
As in 2025, the 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid lineup is powered by one of two powertrain options. For the higher-performance MAX trims, a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder setup with two electric motors and a six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission send up to a combined 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque to the road through all four corners. Energy is supplied by a 1.4-kWh nickle-metal hydride battery and 17.2-gallon fuel tank filled with premium (Yep: this setup needs a more-Lexus kinda drink, which might not be such a hot sell as of this writing).
For the remaining four non-MAX hybrids (like my Hybrid Nightshade), a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder is married to the same pair of electric motors as the Hybrid MAX trims, and the same battery pack and fuel tank. However, it's a CVT (continuously variable transmission) that sends the combined 245 horses and 175 lb-ft of torque to either the front pair (XLE) or all four wheels (LE, XLE, Limited and Nightshade).
On paper, the non-MAX Grand Highlander Hybrid trims with all-wheel drive deliver a combined 34 mpg (36 city/32 highway). Alas, the best I could get out of my Hybrid Nightshade (thanks to short treks to and from my mom's work in-town) was 26 mpg, which is 3 mpg better than what I managed out of the Hybrid MAX I had at the end of summer. But at least the regular hybrid takes regular gas. For what it's worth, the front-drive Hybrid XLE promises the best fuel economy of all at a combined 36 mpg (37 city/34 highway).
Not a high-tech experience, but still a good one
When I had the 2025 version of the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid in its top-tier Hybrid MAX Platinum trim, it was as close as one could get to being inside a Lexus TX without spending a lot of money. There was an 11-speaker JBL audio system, a head-up display so I can watch my speed while also watching the road, and a rear-camera mirror for seeing past the heads of those in the third row.
This 2026 Grand Highland Hybrid Nightshade is not that experience. You'll have to make do with just a regular rear view mirror, for starters, as that rear-camera mirror is exclusive to the Hybrid MAX Platinum. No head-up display either, as that appears only on the two Hybrid MAX trims. You still get that 11-speaker JBL unit, though (the Hybrid LE and Hybrid XLE only have a six-speaker OEM system), along with an available surround-view camera system ($600).
All trims come with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, voice control, a Wi-Fi hotspot, available wireless device charging, and seven USB ports. The Hybrid LE and Hybrid XLE feature 7-inch digital gauge clusters, while the higher trims (like the Hybrid Nightshade) offer a 12.3-inch version. The aforementioned Wi-Fi hotspot, plus OEM navigation and other related connected services are subscription-based, ranging from $15/month to $80/year once the trial periods end.
Standard safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with Pre-Collision, front- and rear-parking assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Higher trims add rain-sensing wipers and traffic jam assist.
Space for all, comfort for most
Where the 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum had bronze-trimmed black leather and suede seats, which carried from the front set to the second-row captain's chairs (the third row just had black leather), this 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid Nightshade has black leather for seven. The Hybrid Limited, upon which the Hybrid Nightshade is based, can be had with a second-row bench for an eighth passenger.
Both front and second-row captain's chairs are heated, though the front seats also offer ventilation, and there's three-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel. There's also a panoramic sunroof.
Then, there's the main selling point of the Grand Highlander: more room in the third row. The smaller (and, now, outgoing) Highlander delivers just 28 inches of rear legroom for those unfortunate enough to sit back there (the upcoming 2027 Highlander might rectify this with its own footprint expansion, though at the expense of some cargo room). Back here, however, there is 33 inches; those with shorter legs will be happy enough here, while leggier occupants should still hop into the second and first rows.
When you don't need that third row for passengers, though, the 60/40-split bench comes down to open up the default 20.6 cubic feet of space to 57.9 cubic feet. Bring down the second row, and total cargo area nearly doubles to 97.5 cubic feet. A total of 13 cupholders throughout the cabin guarantee no one will need to hold their drinks on the roadtrip, and there's plenty of depth in the center console armrest for lots of snacks. Finally, if towing is in order, the non-MAX hybrids can pull up to 3,500 pounds, while available roof racks and storage boxes can augment this family truckster's cargo capabilities.
A cozy family truckster that won't disappoint
Having experienced both the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum and the 2025 Lexus TX 500h F Sport Performance Luxury, what was it like, then, to spend the week with a lower-trim (and lower-power) 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid whose only spice comes in the form of blacked-out exterior and a set of 20-inch alloys?
Not bad at all. Once I got it out on the interstate for my usual 60-mile loop between home and Pulaski County, Virginia, I managed to net an all-time high of 32.8 mpg (again, the final tally was 26 mpg). Though it only had 245 horses to work with, the Grand Highlander Hybrid made the most of them, handily merging with interstate traffic with Sport mode turned on, then switching between Sport, Normal, and Eco depending on whether I wanted to save fuel or pass a tanker truck.
Coming down the mountain was no trouble, either, with its front MacPherson struts/rear multi-link and double-stabilizer bar suspension setup allowing me to glide on down into Pulaski, Radford, and the road leading back home. Getting in and out was easy enough, too, and I definitely appreciated having physical climate controls rather than on-screen buttons.
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid verdict
If you need a vehicle capable of doing it all without needing to squeeze a big Sequoia into the garage or stopping frequently to refuel, the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid is ready to be your go-to family hauler. It packs enough versatility and utility for most of the everyday without making everyone feel like something is missing from the box. Drawbacks are few (mainly the subscriptions for a few of the onboard tech functions and, for the Hybrid MAX trims, a thirstier powerplant), allowing the positives to shine brightly in what is a family friendly ride.
However, the 2027 Highlander may prove to be quite the challenger to the throne. After all, there won't be a CVT or a brute of a "hybrid" engine to drone on and on, not with an all-electric powertrain and a 95.8-kWh battery pack promising up to 320 miles per charge. And of course, the repackaging may allow it to provide as much rear legroom in the third row as the Grand Highlander Hybrid offers now. We'll see how this all plays out on the showroom floor in the coming months.