Toyota's 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid Trades Excitement For Fuel Economy And Space

Where the 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum had bronze-trimmed black leather and suede seats, which carried from the front set to the second-row captain's chairs (the third row just had black leather), this 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid Nightshade has black leather for seven. The Hybrid Limited, upon which the Hybrid Nightshade is based, can be had with a second-row bench for an eighth passenger.

Both front and second-row captain's chairs are heated, though the front seats also offer ventilation, and there's three-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel. There's also a panoramic sunroof.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Then, there's the main selling point of the Grand Highlander: more room in the third row. The smaller (and, now, outgoing) Highlander delivers just 28 inches of rear legroom for those unfortunate enough to sit back there (the upcoming 2027 Highlander might rectify this with its own footprint expansion, though at the expense of some cargo room). Back here, however, there is 33 inches; those with shorter legs will be happy enough here, while leggier occupants should still hop into the second and first rows.

When you don't need that third row for passengers, though, the 60/40-split bench comes down to open up the default 20.6 cubic feet of space to 57.9 cubic feet. Bring down the second row, and total cargo area nearly doubles to 97.5 cubic feet. A total of 13 cupholders throughout the cabin guarantee no one will need to hold their drinks on the roadtrip, and there's plenty of depth in the center console armrest for lots of snacks. Finally, if towing is in order, the non-MAX hybrids can pull up to 3,500 pounds, while available roof racks and storage boxes can augment this family truckster's cargo capabilities.