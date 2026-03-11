Has The 2026 Toyota Highlander Outstayed Its Welcome?

The writing has been on the wall for the Toyota Highlander for a while now. Though it's only recently that the Japanese automaker has confirmed the 2027 Highlander will adopt an all-new design — and an all-electric drivetrain — the three-row SUV was already feeling the pressure, and it was coming from inside Toyota's own dealerships.

The culprit was the Grand Highlander, a longer three-row SUV that had the regular Highlander in its sights from day one. When it debuted in early 2023, Toyota all but conceded that it was intended to address less-than-capacious third-row seating in the non-Grand model. Since then, buyers in the U.S. have voted with their wallets, and sales of the Grand Highlander were more than double that of the regular Highlander in 2025.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

With demand for the regular Highlander down more than 37% year-on-year in 2025, Toyota's willingness to take a risk with the nameplate is understandable. All the same, I couldn't help but be curious as to whether we're losing a family SUV we'll regret saying farewell to.