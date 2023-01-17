The Major Benefits Of The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Compared To Plug-In Hybrids

Toyota's move to electrify its entire line-up continues, and if you need a three-row SUV the 2023 Highlander Hybrid could prove appealing. Like the segment-defining Prius before it, the latest mild-hybrid Highlander doesn't go overboard with its EV additions. The majority of your driving will be on gas power, yes, but for many owners that could be just what they're looking for.

Mild hybrids typically add one or more electric motors to the traditional gas engine in the vehicle. That's powered by a small battery, which itself is topped up when the driver slows or hits the brakes, or from spare engine power. In the case of the Highlander Hybrid, there are two or three electric motors — depending on whether it's a front-wheel drive or electric all-wheel drive configuration — with the gas and EV power blended seamlessly.

The downside to a mild hybrid is that, unlike a fully-electric car or a plug-in hybrid, the amount of time you'll ever be driving on electric power alone is minimal. Low-speed maneuvers, such as pulling away from stop lights or navigating your way around a parking lot, will likely see the green "EV" icon flash up on the Highlander Hybrid's dashboard, and there's even an "EV Mode" button which tells the SUV you want to use electric power alone.