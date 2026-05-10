5 SUVs From The '80s That Look Even Cooler Today

The Scout name has been back with force in the automotive industry recently, with Volkswagen reinventing the iconic brand into one of its main EV subsidiaries. After revealing two new models in 2024, heavily inspired by the original Scout trucks and pickups, they aren't expected to be available until 2027. However, the prospect of having the name back on the roads brings a lot of optimism, albeit with caution. Until then, the initial run of Traveler SUVs might look better than they did on their initial release, particularly the final model in 1980.

Production for the International Harvester Scout ended in 1980, with the final model year rounding out the Scout II generation with a few key updates. The second-gen Scout was introduced in 1971, with the overarching design style remaining largely the same until its final year. Instead, the front of the Traveler SUV and Terra pickups was altered almost every year, with the square headlights on the 1980 model year complementing the strong lines integrated into the boxy shell. A new single-piece ABS grille was also introduced, completing the easily distinguishable front end for the final iteration. SUVs from this era were quite simple when it came to their design, prioritizing functionality over everything else. However, the small details in the 1980 Scout still make it one of the most attractive classic SUVs.