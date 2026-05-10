5 SUVs From The '80s That Look Even Cooler Today
The SUV segment is one of, if not the most competitive segments at the moment, driven by incredible demand across all sizes. While the models that laid the foundations for the segment emerged in the 1970s, the 1980s saw brands bridge the gap between off-road prowess and on-road comfort. You had the choice between Dodge, Jeep, and Toyota, to name a few, all trying to offer something slightly different to edge ahead of the pack.
Modern SUVs aren't exactly bad-looking, but the functional simplicity that dominated the 1980s SUV segment has aged incredibly well. By keeping things relatively stripped back and adding design staples, these SUVs probably won't ever look ugly, even if, on a technical level, they fall further behind. While there's plenty to choose from, the following SUVs made the absolute most of the iconic boxy philosophy, creating beasts that'll still turn heads today. Here's a look at five of the most stunning SUVs from the 1980s.
1980 International Harvester Scout II
The Scout name has been back with force in the automotive industry recently, with Volkswagen reinventing the iconic brand into one of its main EV subsidiaries. After revealing two new models in 2024, heavily inspired by the original Scout trucks and pickups, they aren't expected to be available until 2027. However, the prospect of having the name back on the roads brings a lot of optimism, albeit with caution. Until then, the initial run of Traveler SUVs might look better than they did on their initial release, particularly the final model in 1980.
Production for the International Harvester Scout ended in 1980, with the final model year rounding out the Scout II generation with a few key updates. The second-gen Scout was introduced in 1971, with the overarching design style remaining largely the same until its final year. Instead, the front of the Traveler SUV and Terra pickups was altered almost every year, with the square headlights on the 1980 model year complementing the strong lines integrated into the boxy shell. A new single-piece ABS grille was also introduced, completing the easily distinguishable front end for the final iteration. SUVs from this era were quite simple when it came to their design, prioritizing functionality over everything else. However, the small details in the 1980 Scout still make it one of the most attractive classic SUVs.
1981-1987 Toyota Land Cruiser
A direct rival to the likes of the International Scout was the Toyota Land Cruiser, which predates the latter nameplate and is still sold today. Many periods of the Land Cruiser's run are incredibly well regarded, but the update Toyota introduced for the FJ60 between 1981 and 1987 helped it become one of the best all-around SUVs on the market, and now one of the most nostalgic. The first of the 60 Series line, the FJ60 Land Cruiser carried on the model's reputation for extreme practicality, but this time combined with the comfort you'd expect from a large family car.
The redesign warranted a much larger frame and body, resulting in a utilitarian design style that screams 1980s in all the right ways. The sleek curves and panel-dividing techniques prevent it from becoming a plain box on wheels, striking a wonderful balance between aggression and minimalism. Alongside its looks, the FJ60 Land Cruiser's exceptional reliability and off-road capability, thanks to features like the two-speed transfer case and anti-roll bar, instantly made it one of the leading nameplates in the segment, with models still being heavily modified today. Even without mods, and despite its relatively low-powered 4.2L six-cylinder, it's still a massively capable off-road vehicle that has stood the test of time better than most.
1982-1986 Ford Bronco
One of the most recognizable SUVs on American roads is the Ford Bronco, no matter which model year you choose. Like many others in the market at the time, Ford decided to transform its leading SUV to balance on-road comfort and off-road capability equally, leading to the third-generation model in 1980 taking on a very similar design style to the likes of the International Scout. The two-door SUV was boxy, but it made sure to take on certain design choices that gave it a distinct image.
Without a doubt, the most notable feature of the third-gen Bronco is what's referred to as the "bullnose" front end, which has the top of the fascia sticking out slightly more than the bottom. The egg-crate grille takes up the majority of the front end as well, making it one of the meanest-looking SUVs of the decade. The side panels are also a little flatter than those of others on this list, but they use clever color combinations to add plenty of visual interest, with the philosophy still being used on the latest Broncos. The SUV remained predominantly the same on the outside during its 1980-1986 third-gen run, but for 1982, Ford added the iconic oval badge onto the grille, giving it a small but noticeable touch of visual interest.
1980-1983 Jeep Cherokee
When you think of the most iconic off-roading brands of all time, Jeep is most likely the first name that springs to mind. The Willys MB started the idea of an off-road SUV, quickly establishing Jeep as a leader in the segment, which continued into the next few decades thanks to models like the full-size Wagoneer. This SUV was essentially a full-size station wagon masquerading as an SUV, with comfort at the forefront of its design. But to lean further into the off-roading scene, Jeep released the first Cherokee in 1974, with the first SJ generation lasting until 1983. For the 1980 model year, a new grille design was introduced to modernize things a bit.
The early '80s Cherokee was another model that followed suit with market trends, going for a smaller, two-door design for optimal off-road performance. Similar to the Bronco, the early Cherokees had a bullnose-style front end, but by retaining the station wagon design style, they have a vintage feel that few other SUVs can replicate, thanks to the huge horizontal-slated grille stretching from end to end. The same can be said for the rest of this Cherokee, having much more defined lines that enhance the boxy philosophy.
1981-1985 Dodge Ramcharger
While other SUVs on this list went through drastic redesigns for the 1980s model years, the same can't be said for the second-generation Dodge Ramcharger. The first iteration of the nameplate was released in 1974 and already catered to off-roading, so there wasn't much need to change the platform that came with the initial model. Instead, Dodge slightly altered the design of the Ramcharger to fall in line with another all-new model: the Ram pickup.
The earlier Ramcharger side panels were quite flat, so adding extra width made a huge difference to the more aggressive look Dodge was clearly going for with this SUV. Later on in the second generation, Dodge changed the iconic egg-crate style grille by adding crosshair-style lines across it. This change made it look cleaner, but some of the late '70s magic that added so much to the overall design was definitely lost in the change. If you wanted to give rear passengers the best views, the Ramcharger's massive windows also made more of a statement than many of its direct rivals, adding to the already massive scale of the SUV.