What Does SUV Stand For? The Meaning Behind The Abbreviation

The automotive realm is jam-packed with acronyms. There's EV for electric vehicle, MDS for Multi-Displacement System, ABS for Anti-lock Brake System, and hundreds of other abbreviations. One such linguistic shortcut that has become very common in the last couple of decades is SUV, but what does SUV mean and what is the history of this term?

SUV stands for "sport utility vehicle," and designates a broad range of models that have reasonable cargo-carrying capacity and some ability to go off-road. Most SUVs have four- or all-wheel drive, and buyers and manufacturers alike have been drawn to these cars in recent years. According to the International Energy Agency, SUVs accounted for nearly half of worldwide vehicle sales in 2023.

Automakers in the United States took advantage of a Department of Energy policy that categorized all SUVs as light trucks for the purposes of Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards categorization, at least through 2011. That misclassification allowed manufacturers to meet CAFE standards while simultaneously responding to buyers' desires for larger vehicles.

