12 Celebrities Who Own A Rolls-Royce Phantom

NBA star and media personality Shaquille O'Neal has owned a huge collection of cars and trucks over the years, from a Ford F-650 to a convertible Dodge Challenger. He's also known to have owned several Rolls-Royces, including some that he claimed to have purchased out of spite.

On an episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Shaq said that early on in his career, he walked into a Rolls-Royce dealership just to see what was on offer. He enquired about the prices of various models but thought their price tags were too high given what they offered. Eventually, the sales representative at the dealership grew irritated and asked whether Shaq could actually afford them.

Unhappy about being called out by the dealer, Shaq decided to buy three new Rolls-Royces just to prove a point. He says that he pointed to three cars around the dealership and told the representative he wanted them dropped off immediately. As a result, Shaq said he ended up with "three Rolls-Royces I never drive."

That incident hasn't stopped him from adding to his Rolls-Royce collection over the years. In 2023, West Coast Customs uploaded a video documenting a custom build of a Rolls-Royce Phantom that was destined for O'Neal's garage. Among other things, the Phantom was fitted with a Mansory body kit and was equipped with Shaq's "Superman" logo on the grille before he took delivery.