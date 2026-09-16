12 Celebrities Who Own A Rolls-Royce Phantom
Throughout the Rolls-Royce Phantom's long history, it has remained the pinnacle of luxury car ownership. From the beginning, only the wealthiest buyers have been able to get their hands on one, and a Phantom has been as much a status symbol as it is a way to get from A to B. That's not to say that it isn't an exceptionally refined way to travel — it certainly is — but owners aren't just looking for transport. By their own admission, some owners barely even use their Phantoms, but just by having them in their garage at all, they still get to show off.
The prestige of owning a Phantom makes it popular among all kinds of celebrities, from elite athletes to musicians and even royalty. These 12 celebrities have recently either been seen with their Phantoms or have spoken in interviews about owning one, but they're just a small slice of the diverse array of famous faces who have one in their garage.
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA star and media personality Shaquille O'Neal has owned a huge collection of cars and trucks over the years, from a Ford F-650 to a convertible Dodge Challenger. He's also known to have owned several Rolls-Royces, including some that he claimed to have purchased out of spite.
On an episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Shaq said that early on in his career, he walked into a Rolls-Royce dealership just to see what was on offer. He enquired about the prices of various models but thought their price tags were too high given what they offered. Eventually, the sales representative at the dealership grew irritated and asked whether Shaq could actually afford them.
Unhappy about being called out by the dealer, Shaq decided to buy three new Rolls-Royces just to prove a point. He says that he pointed to three cars around the dealership and told the representative he wanted them dropped off immediately. As a result, Shaq said he ended up with "three Rolls-Royces I never drive."
That incident hasn't stopped him from adding to his Rolls-Royce collection over the years. In 2023, West Coast Customs uploaded a video documenting a custom build of a Rolls-Royce Phantom that was destined for O'Neal's garage. Among other things, the Phantom was fitted with a Mansory body kit and was equipped with Shaq's "Superman" logo on the grille before he took delivery.
King Charles III
There is no shortage of world leaders who have been seen in Rolls-Royce Phantoms, but the British royal family has a particularly long-standing association with the car. The current monarch, King Charles III, has inherited his family's car collection and continues to use several cars with the famous Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. One of those cars is a Phantom VI that he has been pictured in while being escorted around London.
A 2023 report by the Guardian estimated that the car was worth around £1.3 million (roughly $1.6 million at the time). As well as being used by Charles in more recent years, the outlet noted that the car had also appeared at events celebrating other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018. The car has been in the family's possession since it was gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 to celebrate her silver jubilee.
The British royal family's enthusiasm for Rolls-Royces is one of the key reasons that the Phantom nameplate survived at all. The carmaker says that after World War II, it decided to design a new generation of the Phantom primarily in response to a request from the royals for a new state car. Originally, this Phantom was intended to be a one-off, but after it was delivered in 1950, the company received requests from other high-ranking world leaders for similar cars. As a result, the Phantom IV was officially launched, although only 18 examples of that generation would ever be built.
50 Cent
There aren't many rappers who can claim to have been name-checked by Rolls-Royce itself as being partially responsible for the Phantom's continued popularity. 50 Cent is one of those elite few, with the carmaker crediting his 2009 appearance in "Entourage," where he drove a Phantom VII Drophead Coupé, as a key moment in forging the car's association with hip-hop.
The rapper is also a repeat Rolls-Royce customer and has been for many years. In summer 2018, he reportedly bought a new Rolls-Royce Phantom for himself as a birthday present, and later that year, he told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show that he had also added a Cullinan and a Dawn to his garage. 50 is not short on choice when it comes to picking a ride, but that does mean some of his cars are neglected.
In a 2023 interview with DJVlad, the rapper's associate, DJ Envy, showed off a 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, which he said 50 Cent famously used in "Entourage" and that he still owns. When asked why the car was in his garage, Envy said that 50 is "always on tour, he's always moving, he doesn't drive them, so I use a lot of his cars for car shows." Envy went on to explain that many of the rapper's cars end up with flat batteries or fall behind on maintenance because they sit around while he's away for months. While 50 is out, Envy helps keep them in good condition, and in return, he gets to use them with his family.
Floyd Mayweather
To say that Floyd "Money" Mayweather is keen to display his wealth would be an understatement. He has owned everything from expensive private jets to huge Beverly Hills mansions, and he's also been pictured in a dazzling array of cars throughout his career. Even during his earlier career, he was never without an expensive car or two, and was pictured at his home in 2004, sitting in a Maybach next to his Rolls-Royce Phantom.
One of his more recent purchases is a Mansory-kitted Rolls-Royce Phantom, which he showed off in an Instagram post in 2025. In the same post, he also debuted a new, customized Cullinan SUV with just 94 miles on the odometer. According to Mayweather's caption on the post, the cars were a birthday gift to himself, "Cause [sic] one Double R is not enough."
Mansory kits can be found on several celebrities' Phantoms, with Shaq's custom example also being fitted with modifications from the Germany-based tuning company. Mansory also offers kits for Bugattis, Lamborghinis, and Koenigseggs.
Jay Leno
Viewers of "Jay Leno's Garage" are already well aware that the comedian and talk show host has a large collection of unique cars. The exact number of cars he owns changes continuously, but he's thought to own around 180 vehicles in total. One of the most eye-catching cars in that vast selection is his Merlin-engined Rolls-Royce, which was custom-built by a British engineer.
Leno has shown off the car in a 2019 episode of Jay Leno's Garage, and went into some detail about its history. He says that, as of filming, he'd had the car for close to 30 years, and that he bought it from noted custom car builder and engineer Paul Jameson. When he first bought it, the car wasn't finished, but was in rough working condition. It featured a 27-liter V12 Merlin engine borrowed from a Spitfire and was based on the Phantom II's chassis.
The bodywork on the car was a bespoke creation, which is far from unusual. In its early days, Rolls-Royce would build the chassis of its Phantoms, but would leave coachbuilders to create bodywork that could be customized at the client's request. Coachbuilding remained an important part of the process of buying a Phantom for decades afterward, although later models were often built by the automaker's in-house coachbuilding division, Mulliner Park Ward.
Simon Cowell
Although Simon Cowell doesn't have a car collection that's quite as high-profile as some of the other celebrities here, he has still owned some very expensive cars throughout his career. He also has plenty of automotive opinions. According to the music mogul, the worst car to show up to a date in is the Fiat Multipla.
The best car? While he hasn't explicitly confirmed the answer, it's reasonable to assume that he'd be keen to take his Rolls-Royce Phantom if he were heading out for a romantic dinner. After all, Cowell is well-known for using his Phantom to make a grand appearance at the filming of his talent shows, and occasionally his car has even been used as a stunt prop.
In a 2024 episode of "America's Got Talent," stuntman Andrei Burton appeared to use Cowell's Phantom as part of his act, balancing on one wheel on a bike and supposedly barely avoiding damaging it. Of course, he didn't actually damage it, which is just as well, as Cowell certainly isn't going to be pressing "Yes" for someone who dented his ride home.
When he isn't commuting in his Rolls-Royce, Cowell also owns an electric classic Mini that David Brown Automotive converted. Its interior was completely rebuilt when the new powertrain was installed, and he reportedly styled the cabin after his Phantom, with walnut trim and white leather seats.
Travis Kelce
Beyond his career as an NFL player, plenty of people know Travis Kelce as the husband of pop megastar Taylor Swift. Long before his famous marriage, Kelce had already earned himself a fortune, and recent reports suggest that his total income from playing has now exceeded $100 million. That's without taking into account any income from sponsorships or from his podcast. That makes Kelce wealthy even by elite athlete standards, to the point where he could likely afford to buy any car to get him from place to place.
Like so many other celebrities, he chooses to ride around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Back in 2023, paparazzi spotted Kelce's cleaning staff giving the car a spruce-up outside his mansion, reportedly in preparation for a visit from his then-girlfriend Swift. In 2025, he was photographed in a very similar-looking Phantom as he arrived at a documentary premiere. Unlike many celebs, Kelce isn't averse to driving his Rolls-Royce limousine, having emerged from the driver's seat at the premiere.
Rod Stewart
Legendary singer Rod Stewart arguably has great taste in cars and is reported to have owned exotics ranging from a Lamborghini Miura to a Ferrari Enzo. When he's not busy enjoying Italy's finest automotive creations, Stewart says that he likes to go out in his Phantom.
Speaking to the Sun in 2021, he said that he went out in the car to scope out the area of London where his wife, Penny Lancaster, was patrolling shortly after she started her new job as a police officer. Lancaster has served as a Special Constable in the City of London Police Force since then and received an award for her service in 2026.
Aside from checking on his wife, Stewart has also used his "white-on-white" Phantom for a variety of more everyday trips. He was pictured driving the Phantom home after his wife's birthday party in 2021 and commuting to the studio in it in 2024.
Sultan of Brunei
Brunei's reigning ruler has earned the Guinness World Record for the largest private collection of Rolls-Royce cars, with estimates exceeding 500 as of 2011. Many of his cars are famously kept out of the public eye, but periodic leaks have revealed a staggering array of ultra-exclusive vehicles, from one-off Ferraris and Aston Martins to track-day toys from obscure manufacturers.
The Sultan also holds the distinction of being the last person to receive a new Phantom VI in 1993, after which the nameplate was discontinued for around a decade. He has continued to use his Rolls-Royces in the years since then and traveled in a Phantom VI on the way to his official 80th birthday celebrations in July 2026.
His family has also used a similar Phantom as personal transport when they're in London. Queen Saleha has been filmed multiple times by carspotters during shopping trips around the British capital, with her car bearing the distinctive license plate "RYL 99R."
Manny Khoshbin
Investor and entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin has a large collection of expensive cars and regularly discusses them on his YouTube channel. Rolls-Royce Phantoms have appeared multiple times in his videos, including a 2024 YouTube video in which he stated he'd driven his Phantom Drophead daily for around 14 years. He also used it on his wedding day.
Khoshbin said that his first Drophead was one of the earliest examples, being a 2008 model, and it cost him $434,000, including options. He chose to add teak wood accents throughout the interior, even though both the upholstery and exterior are white, as in many of his other vehicles. In fact, Khoshbin likes white so much that he has also bought multiple other white Rolls-Royces. During a 2021 garage tour, he showed off a Ghost, which he said he used to transport his kids, a second Ghost for his wife, a Dawn convertible, and a newer Phantom Drophead.
Anant Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man, with a wealth of roughly $91 billion, according to Forbes. Each of his three children holds an important role within his sprawling family business, and they've each become celebrities in their own right. Anant Ambani is Mukesh's younger son, and one of his recent purchases is a bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. It's finished in Star of India Orange, a shade similar to that of a Phantom II built for the Maharaja of Rajkot more than 90 years ago.
Ambani also extensively customized the car's interior, as many Phantom buyers do. Its V12 engine, however, remains unchanged. It's not like it needed more power: with more than 500 horsepower on tap, the latest Phantom is capable of making a hasty exit should its owners require it to do so. It's also more high-tech than previous generations of the car, while still retaining the opulence the model is famous for.
DJ Khaled
When DJ Khaled buys cars, it usually isn't too long until he buys "another one." The frequently memed DJ and producer gave DuPont Registry a tour of his car collection in early 2026, flaunting his multiple Rolls-Royces and Maybachs, as well as his private jet. He called his Phantom his "office," adding that longer journeys feel shorter when he's driven in it. He's not just sitting relaxing either; Khaled says he usually works when he's in the passenger seat, either on music or on another business venture.
Khaled's current Phantom isn't his first. The DJ says he's had several before, but this latest one is particularly prized. It's a long-wheelbase edition with a red leather interior and features Rolls-Royce's distinctive Starlight Headliner, designed to resemble a starry night. The headliner is one of many over-the-top luxury features the automaker offers its clients as part of its customization process, helping ensure that buyers can tweak the Phantom to their exact tastes.