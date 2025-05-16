The Worst Car To Show Up With On A Date, According To Simon Cowell

Back in 2003, just a year after Simon Cowell started crushing dreams on "American Idol," he appeared on "Top Gear" in what has since become one of the more memorable interviews in the talk show's early revival years. The main event was his lap in a Suzuki Liana, but his unsparing critique of the Fiat Multipla also left a lasting impression.

Sitting across from Jeremy Clarkson, Cowell absolutely eviscerated the Italian multi-purpose vehicle's design. "It's like the car has a disease," he sneered. Clarkson added that the car had "spots," referring to the extra lights on its floating cabin. To this, Cowell replied, "It's deformed. Do you know what I mean?" The kicker came when he imagined turning up to a first date in one: "Imagine you've just turned up in that and you're on your first date ... or last date. I mean, incredible."

Of course, Cowell's thoughts about the car weren't exactly radical. Its bug-eyed headlights, swollen front end, and bloated proportions would probably have your date reacting similarly. Still, it had reviewers split down the middle. Some applauded its innovation and practicality, with "Top Gear" even crowning it Car of the Year in 2000, while others dismissed it as one of the ugliest cars they'd ever seen. SlashGear called it not only one of Europe's biggest automotive mistakes but also one of the worst-looking cars ever made. The public, for the most part, sided with this assertion.

