5 Essential Requirements To Know For An Engine Swap

For many years, I was fortunate to manage custom aftermarket vehicle shops. There were many instances where the correct fix or desired upgrade for a vehicle was to source a new motor, either from a donor vehicle, an aftermarket crate motor, or a new engine from the manufacturer.

This is never a simple process, so when customers would pop in and casually speak of swapping in a new engine as though they were going to be building with big Lego sets, it always sent a cold shiver down my spine. I would wonder if this customer actually understood the complexities and manifold issues that make engine swaps a tricky business. I'd worry they had watched one too many 30-minute videos, edited to remove all hiccups and issues, and thought it seemed pretty easy to just toss a motor into their bay and call it done.

Knowing the requirements for successfully tackling an engine swap project is critical for success. Like many things automotive, the devil is in the details, and the second half of the job comes when you think you are about 95% of the way there. However, paying attention to the details as the research phase plays out, making a list of the requirements, and planning ahead with precision and real numbers can make swapping a new engine into your ride a fun, rewarding experience and let you say this one was built, not bought.