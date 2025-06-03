How To Choose The Right Size Exhaust For Your Vehicle (And What Happens If It's Too Big Or Small)

For all intents and purposes, an automobile engine is basically a large mechanism that moves air. The engine needs to be able to breathe in order to provide optimal performance. This is why, when swapping to a larger engine or simply upgrading your exhaust system, it's crucial to select the appropriate size pipes for the best results. And, if your running vehicle smells odd or has suddenly become louder, you should check your vehicle for exhaust leaks.

One of the pitfalls many can fall into during a car build is the "more is better" philosophy, which can cause trouble in terms of exhaust diameter. In order to match up the correct exhaust size with your vehicle's engine, you'll need to factor in displacement and output.

So, for instance, a 200 cubic-inch (3.2-liter) engine with 250 horsepower would require a 2.5-inch diameter exhaust pipe. Or a 250 cubic-inch (4-liter) engine with 300 horsepower would best match with a 3-inch exhaust pipe. As the size of the engine and horsepower increase, equating an inch in diameter for every 100 horsepower will typically get you close, with a few exceptions. Other examples include a 350 cubic-inch (5.7-liter) engine with 400 horsepower, which would require a single pipe 4 inches in diameter, or with 350 horsepower, you would need a 3.5-inch pipe.

