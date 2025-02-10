5 Of The Coolest Classic Cars With Side Pipes

When you see a car with side pipes, you probably immediately think of their power and performance — and that visual appeal and aggressive aesthetic is actually a big part of the reason they are there. But side pipes, also referred to as exhaust pipes, have a few important functions as well. Side pipes are often utilized by cars that have no space left under the hood, working as headers and mufflers. Side pipes can also improve rear suspension by allowing more space and can shift the weight of the vehicle forward, improving handling at faster speeds.

While there are functional reasons for side pipes to exist, most car enthusiasts love seeing side pipes because they just look damn awesome, especially on older muscle cars. Here are four classic cars that have been ingrained in our memories thanks to their factory-installed, dramatic (and often hot) side pipes that evoke power, speed, and intensity.