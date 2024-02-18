6 Of The Fastest TVRs Ever Made, Ranked

When you talk about the history of sports cars, you'd be remiss not to touch on TVR. Born in the aftermath of World War II by Trevor Wilkinson as TrevCar Motors, the British manufacturer has developed a line of vehicles known for their sleek, angular, lightweight design that complements the speed and veracity of their powerful engines.

Since the company's inception and the development of its first car running on a Ford 100E engine, TVR's lineup has only progressed. Designed with speed in mind, TVR relied heavily on other manufacturer engines, like Buick's Rover V8, which drove the TVR Chimaera right until its last production model in 2003.

While TVR is still hard at work producing new and impressive rides, its line has seen a number of speedsters that continued to build upon Wilksonson's original vision. The following six TVR models, starting with the fastest, have marked the speediest options in the manufacturer's long and storied past.

To build this list, we looked primarily at each vehicle's acceleration from zero to 60 mph.