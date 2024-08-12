Which Pontiac Models Were Supercharged, And How Much Horsepower Did They Produce?
Over the years, Pontiac installed several powerful engine variations into its automobile lineup which ranged from comfortable cruisers like the Bonneville to the sporty and comfortable Grand Prix, among others. While these engine options generally relied on large-displacement V8 power, one supercharged V6 power plant played into the automaker's "We build excitement" tagline for over a decade.
That engine was a supercharged version of the General Motors' 3800 Series V6, one of the greatest V6 engines ever made. As the name implies, the 3800 Series V6 had a 3.8-liter (231 cubic-inch) displacement.
Buick developed the 3.8-liter V6 for use in small to midsize cars in the mid-1970s, adding a supercharger in 1991 for the 205-horsepower L67 version. In 1995, the 3800 Series II introduction featured lighter components and better performance, and a bigger supercharger brought horsepower to 240 in 1996. Further improvements made in 2004 increased power again, finally peaking at 260 horsepower.
While the engine saw use in a number of GM vehicles over the years, it was eventually taken out of production in 2008. Pontiac used the supercharged 3800 Series V6 from 1992 to 2003 in the Bonneville SSEi and 1997 to 2004 in the Grand Prix GTP.
The supercharged Pontiac Bonneville SSEi
Hardcore Pontiac fans already know about the Bonneville SSEi and its 1992 debut marking the addition of a supercharger to the previous year's 3800 Series V6. The top-spec 3.8L V6 available in the 1991 Pontiac Bonneville delivered 195 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque While the naturally aspirated 3800 V6 in the 1992 Pontiac Bonneville SSE only made 170 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque, opting for the supercharged 3800 V6 in the Bonneville SSEi upped those values to 205 and 260 respectively.
As part of a mid-generation refresh, the 1996 Pontiac Bonneville got updated styling for the front and rear fascias, body side moldings, and rear spoiler. The 3800 Series II V6 in the 1996 Bonneville SSEi also got a larger supercharger, upping the power 240 horsepower compared to the 225-hp rating from the previous year.
The final year for the supercharged Bonneville SSEi came in 2003 with the 3800 Series II V6 still rated at 240 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Pontiac replaced the supercharged V6 in the Bonneville lineup in 2004 with a 275-horsepower dual-overhead-cam 32-valve 4.6-liter V8, eliminating the SSEi trim altogether in favor of the GXP badge.
The Pontiac Grand Prix GTP
The Pontiac Grand Prix GTP also featured a supercharged 3.8L engine. However, it skipped the powerful V6's formative years of the early 1990s and received only the best versions of the supercharged 3800 Series starting in 1997.
The GTP version Pontiac Grand Prix wasn't new for the 1997 model year, but the 240-hp supercharged 3800 Series II V6 with 280 lb-ft of torque was a new addition, replacing the 215-hp 3.4L V6 with 215 lb-ft of torque that powered the 1996 Grand Prix GTP.
Seven years elapsed before the supercharged 3800 Series V6 saw any power improvements in the Pontiac Grand Prix GTP. The 2004 Grand Prix GTP saw a 20-horsepower increase, which was outpaced in an inches-to-horsepower comparison by Australia's 28 inches of continental drift during the same period, according to Car and Driver. The supercharged 3800 V6 power bump, to 260 horsepower while maintaining the previous 280 lb-ft of torque, came thanks to a bigger Eaton supercharger providing boost pressures up to 9.5 psi.
Are there any other supercharged Pontiacs?
While the Bonneville SSEi and Grand Prix GTP models represent the most mainstream supercharged Pontiac models, the 2000 Pontiac Piranha Coupe concept car deserves mention in the spirit of full disclosure. The Piranha Coupe had a bunch of unique features like removable interior door panels that allowed various color options, seats that doubled as portable chairs, and a supercharged 2.2-liter GM Ecotec 16-valve four-cylinder engine.
The supercharged 2.2L Ecotec was rated at 212 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque but was never used in any production vehicles. However, it seems that some of the more useful Piranha features inspired those found in the Pontiac Aztek.
There are also a couple of turbocharged models lurking in Pontiac's past. Namely the 1980 Firebird Trans Am and mid-1980s Firebird-based Tojan prototype. The 1980 Turbo Trans Am coaxed 205 horsepower out of its 302 cubic-inch V8. The Pontiac Tojan prototype achieved supercar-type performance with its Gale Banks' 800-horsepower twin-turbo small-block V8.