Which Pontiac Models Were Supercharged, And How Much Horsepower Did They Produce?

Over the years, Pontiac installed several powerful engine variations into its automobile lineup which ranged from comfortable cruisers like the Bonneville to the sporty and comfortable Grand Prix, among others. While these engine options generally relied on large-displacement V8 power, one supercharged V6 power plant played into the automaker's "We build excitement" tagline for over a decade.

That engine was a supercharged version of the General Motors' 3800 Series V6, one of the greatest V6 engines ever made. As the name implies, the 3800 Series V6 had a 3.8-liter (231 cubic-inch) displacement.

Buick developed the 3.8-liter V6 for use in small to midsize cars in the mid-1970s, adding a supercharger in 1991 for the 205-horsepower L67 version. In 1995, the 3800 Series II introduction featured lighter components and better performance, and a bigger supercharger brought horsepower to 240 in 1996. Further improvements made in 2004 increased power again, finally peaking at 260 horsepower.

While the engine saw use in a number of GM vehicles over the years, it was eventually taken out of production in 2008. Pontiac used the supercharged 3800 Series V6 from 1992 to 2003 in the Bonneville SSEi and 1997 to 2004 in the Grand Prix GTP.

