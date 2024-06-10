How Much Horsepower Does A Pontiac Grand Prix GTP Supercharged 3.8L Engine Have?

The Pontiac Grand Prix ranks as one of the most underappreciated Pontiac muscle cars of all time. Its longevity in the marketplace, posting eight generations spanning over 46 years, and the dominance of its GTO stablemate likely played roles in its lack of popularity. However, like fine wine, many feel the Grand Prix GTP got better with age with some calling the 1996 model, the last of the sixth generation, one of the coolest looking Pontiac models ever made.

One of the surprising facts about the Pontiac Grand Prix that not many people know is it has a long history in NASCAR being piloted by the likes of Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart. While the seventh generation Pontiac Grand Prix took Labonte and Stewart to NASCAR championships in the early 2000s, it also welcomed General Motors supercharged 3.8-liter V6 as its powerplant.

The eighth and final generation of the Pontiac Grand Prix GTP combined the cool looks of the sixth generation and the seventh's supercharged 3.8-liter V6 and improved upon both. Those improvements make the Gen-VIII Grand Prix GTP an attractive and sporty option for one of the cheapest, most reliable Pontiac models you can still get today.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]