5 New Makita Power Tools Coming Out Soon

Although it's not the cheapest power tool brand out there, Makita has made a name for itself for quality products that workers across industries trust. We've discussed many of its tools for being worth the money in the past, like its 18V LXT Cordless Drywall Screwdriver, 18V LXT Cordless Variable Speed Jigsaw, and 12V Max CXT Cordless Circular Saw Kit. For fans of the brand, it also makes some unique products that help you get more out of the 18V and 40V battery systems that you already own, such as themed coffee makers, microwaves, and coolers. But quirky offers aside, Makita continues to make tools for its core product lines, which are tools you find at professional job sites.

Despite being around for more than a century, Makita hasn't slowed down with releases for both its wired and cordless power tools, which buyers can easily get from authorized retailers, like Amazon, The Home Depot, White Cap, and Acme Tools. In 2026, Makita announced a ton of tools for jobs that range from landscaping and chopping up pallets to lighting. So, if you're looking for an early Christmas gift for yourself or someone you love, here are five new tools from Makita that are hitting the shelves soon.