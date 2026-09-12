5 New Makita Power Tools Coming Out Soon
Although it's not the cheapest power tool brand out there, Makita has made a name for itself for quality products that workers across industries trust. We've discussed many of its tools for being worth the money in the past, like its 18V LXT Cordless Drywall Screwdriver, 18V LXT Cordless Variable Speed Jigsaw, and 12V Max CXT Cordless Circular Saw Kit. For fans of the brand, it also makes some unique products that help you get more out of the 18V and 40V battery systems that you already own, such as themed coffee makers, microwaves, and coolers. But quirky offers aside, Makita continues to make tools for its core product lines, which are tools you find at professional job sites.
Despite being around for more than a century, Makita hasn't slowed down with releases for both its wired and cordless power tools, which buyers can easily get from authorized retailers, like Amazon, The Home Depot, White Cap, and Acme Tools. In 2026, Makita announced a ton of tools for jobs that range from landscaping and chopping up pallets to lighting. So, if you're looking for an early Christmas gift for yourself or someone you love, here are five new tools from Makita that are hitting the shelves soon.
Makita 40V max XGT Blower with Vacuum Attachment
Historically, Makita ranks pretty low on our list of major leaf blower brands, but its latest product might turn the tide in its favor. In July 2026, Makita announced the launch of the 40V max XGT Blower with Vacuum Attachment (GBU03). Capable of fulfilling three functions (vacuum, mulcher, and blower), it's a flexible power tool that can support all kinds of landscaping needs, whether you're a regular homeowner or part of a maintenance crew.
Measuring 32-¾ inches by 7-⅞ inches by 15-¾ inches, it weighs 10.6 lbs without the battery. The vacuum can generate a maximum velocity of 152 mph, and it can generate air volume that ranges between 332 CFM to 487 CFM. Following ANSI B175.2 standards, the 40V XGT Blower generates noise at a maximum of 97 dB. However, this is still within the range that could cause hearing loss, according to a Yale Environmental Health & Safety chart. In comparison, the 40V HP blower from the Ryobi Whisper Series boasts 800 CFM air volume and 180 mph speed with a significantly quieter 58.8 dB noise rating.
If you're planning to use it for mulching, Makita says that it can help you get your leaves into one bag, instead of ten. Out of the box, the unit comes with a dual-zipper bag, which it says can hold up to 1.4 bushels. It also has other useful features, like a cruise control lever, 5-inch telescoping nozzle, and rubberized soft grip.
Makita 40V max XGT Cyclonic 4-Speed Vacuum
While it's not one of the major vacuum cleaner brands out there, Makita claims that its latest stick vacuum is made with cleaning professionals in mind. One of the main benefits of using a Makita model over other stick vacuums is that it can work with its 40V max XGT high power battery. This means you don't need to worry about charging it separately.
Compared to its previous model, the GLC03, Makita says the 40V max XGT Cyclonic 4-Speed Vacuum (GLC04) can pick up more than twice as much dust and debris on carpets with its 100W suction power. It's listed to have 35 CFM and an 80-inch water lift. The vac has four modes, including a memory feature that remembers the last suction level. It has a bagless canister equipped with a two-stage HEPA filter. Depending on the setting, you can expect it to generate noise between 58 dB to 66 dB.
With the 40V max XGT 4Ah battery, Makita says that it's capable of running up to 96 minutes and comes with a battery charge indicator. In addition, its comfort features for long uses include a rubberized soft grip and LED light. Alternatively, Makita has dozens of other stick vacuums worth considering, including those that use its 18V battery. While some models may not be as powerful and have shorter run times, they're also cordless and might be good enough for the needs of people who only need them for personal use.
Makita AVT Recipro Pallet Saw
Makita is also rolling out corded options, like the AVT Recipro Pallet Saw (JR3070CTHZ), announced in a July 2026 press release. Designed to cut through nails, screws, and wood, it can be a great way to reclaim old industrial pallets and turn them into something useful. If nothing else, the pallet saw can at least help cut up old pallets so they can be recycled or disposed of properly. Apart from cutting pallets, there's also nothing really stopping you from using it for all kinds of similar thin wood demolition.
Makita lists its net weight at around 10 lbs, which is like a gallon of paint, and is a little over 19 inches in length. Using its Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT), Makita claims that it can do the job with significantly less vibration and overall strain on your body. With a 1-¼-inch stroke, it has a built-in clutch and variable speed control dial. Although it's not cordless, you don't have to spend extra on batteries. Featuring a tool-less changing system, you can also swap out blades and shoes with less hassle. Other added comfort-related features include a rubberized grip, and two-finger trigger button.
Makita 40V max XGT / 18V LXT Tower Work/Multi-Directional Light
In an August 2026 press release, Makita announced the 40V max XGT / 18V LXT Tower Work/Multi-Directional Light (ML014G). Designed to work with both 40V and 18V Makita batteries, it offers a lot of flexibility for people who are only invested in one or the other. When using its 40V max XGT 8Ah battery, Makita claims the light can run more than an entire day. On its lowest setting at 1,100 lumens, you can expect it to continuously work up to 28 hours. Although you can expect this to decrease dramatically if you plan to use its maximum setting of 15,000 lumens. It also features three heads, which can all rotate 180 degrees.
With a battery, the unit itself weighs 28.2 lbs or a little less than a metal handcart. It packs up to 11-⅜ inches by 10-⅜ inches by 40-¾ inches when folded. However, it can reach up to 95-½ inches when fully extended. For some added peace of mind, especially when working in windy work sites, its legs are made to work with weighted bags or spikes. Alongside the brand's cordless fans and LED flashlights, the 40V Max XG Tower Light can join our list of Makita tools you can use every day. If you're curious what you can expect from other brands with similar battery systems, we've mentioned before how one of Milwaukee's lighting tools, the M18 Rocket Dual Power Tower, has a lot of fans.
Makita 18V LXT Impact Driver
A staple in the Makita ecosystem, there's no shortage of highly-rated impact, cordless impact drivers that you can choose from across its battery systems. Under its 18V LXT battery system, some options that we've highlighted include the 18V LXT Cordless Angle Impact Driver, 18V LXT Brushless ¼-inch Variable-Speed Impact Driver, and 18V LXT Sub‑Compact Brushless Impact Driver. However, Makita claims its newest 4-Speed Impact Driver (XDT21) now offers the highest torque out of the line-up at 1,860 in-lbs.
With no load, it has four speeds: 0 to 1,100 RPM, 0 to 2,100 RPM, 0 to 3,200 RPM, and 0 to 3,700 RPM. Similarly, it can also generate 0 to 2,000 IPM, 0 to 3,600 IPM, 0 to 4,200 IPM, and 0 to 4,400 IPM. However, it's really the introduction of Quick Shift Mode and Tightening Mode which help optimize its usage. The Quick Shift Mode makes fastening more foolproof, where it adjusts the speed and torque automatically. On the other hand, Tightening Mode or "T-Mode" helps save both your self-drilling screws and thin gauge metals. It has a quarter-inch hex shank, which uses its quick bit change system.
Similar to the other similar power tools, there's a big focus on features made to reduce fatigue for long use. Including the battery, the Makita LXT Impact Driver is a little under 3 lbs. It's also 4-¾ inches on its longest side. In addition, it has the rubberized soft grip and LED light for improved visibility.