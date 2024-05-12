Everything You Need To Know About Makita Stick Vacuums Before You Buy

As Makita has shown with other tool offerings throughout its history, its supply of stick vacuums is comprised of quite a few different models. As it stands, Makita offers more than 20 different stick vacuum sets, all of which are cordless and battery-operated. That number may feel a bit overwhelming, but this set of appliances can be broken down into a few distinct groups.

On the budget end of the spectrum are various options from Makita's LXT line of stick vacuums, the cheapest of which go for around $129.00 from major retailers like Home Depot. These vacuums run off of Makita's 18V LXT series of lithium-ion batteries and offer a fairly no-frills portable vacuum experience, save for a few perks like an optional floor nozzle and a cloth filtration system.

The LXT line then has several mid-range, more pricey variations, such as the LXT Compact, which emphasizes an extra-compact form factor, and the LXT Brushless, which uses an extra-efficient brushless motor. Some listings combine these qualities into the LXT Brushless Compact vacuums but slot in a much more expensive range from $400 to $500.

In addition to Makita's LXT offerings, the company also has the XGT series of vacuums, all of which run on 40V max XGT lithium-ion 2.0Ah batteries. Most of Makita's XGT vacuums are on the more expensive end of the spectrum, running from $300 to over $500, but they make up for it with premium qualities such as superior suction power and a lengthier battery life compared to other options.