12 Useful Makita Tools That Serve An Everyday Purpose

Makita is a leading manufacturer of cordless power tools, pneumatic nail guns, drills, saws, and many more, from the familiar to the niche.

Established in 1915, Makita didn't enter the American market until 1985. Today, the company has three different cordless power tool platforms: CXT, LXT, and XGT. The CXT platform uses 12V batteries to power more compact tools for everyday jobs. The LXT lineup is mid-tier between 18V and 36V. Finally, the XGT line is where you'll find Makita's most powerful options. Batteries in the XGT line offer 40V or 80V, enough capacity to power demolition hammers and other power-hungry tools.

Some of the tools Makita offers might only be useful to a select few who encounter specialized scenarios (most of us probably aren't breaking up concrete very often), but many of the company's offerings are likely to be useful to lots of folks on a fairly regular basis.