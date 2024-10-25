Makita MakPac Vs. MakTrak: Tool Storage Solutions, Compared

Safe, convenient storage is a paramount concern for all kinds of handiwork, whether you're toiling away in the workshop or out and about at the jobsite. Most major hardware brands offer some form of storage system to help you cart around the many tools that they offer in a safer manner than lugging them around in a bag or backpack. The Makita brand, best known for its various sturdy power tools, is no exception to this.

However, the difference between Makita and some other hardware brands is that, rather than just one storage system, Makita offers two. These two systems are called MakPac and MakTrak, and while they may seem rather similar at a glance, there are a few subtle, yet key differences between these systems that make each better for certain kinds of work environments. If you're looking for sturdy standing storage in a fixed location, that's a job for MakPac, whereas mobile, dirty work in the thick of a construction site may be better served by MakTrak.