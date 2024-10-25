Makita MakPac Vs. MakTrak: Tool Storage Solutions, Compared
Safe, convenient storage is a paramount concern for all kinds of handiwork, whether you're toiling away in the workshop or out and about at the jobsite. Most major hardware brands offer some form of storage system to help you cart around the many tools that they offer in a safer manner than lugging them around in a bag or backpack. The Makita brand, best known for its various sturdy power tools, is no exception to this.
However, the difference between Makita and some other hardware brands is that, rather than just one storage system, Makita offers two. These two systems are called MakPac and MakTrak, and while they may seem rather similar at a glance, there are a few subtle, yet key differences between these systems that make each better for certain kinds of work environments. If you're looking for sturdy standing storage in a fixed location, that's a job for MakPac, whereas mobile, dirty work in the thick of a construction site may be better served by MakTrak.
MakPac cases are for simpler, standing storage
Let's say you're doing the bulk of your handiwork within the confines of a workshop or garage. In this circumstance, you'll probably want good standing storage, something that will stay rooted to the ground and stand at an elevation you can easily reach over and grab while sitting. This particular scenario may be better served by Makita's MakPac storage line, most of which is available on Amazon.
The gimmick behind the MakPac line is a system of interlocking side-mounted clamps. Each box and case in the MakPac line is of a more-or-less uniform cubic shape, with a series of clamps and receivers along the top and bottom. Stick one case on top of another, lock in the clamps, and you've got a sturdy stack. The line features top-loading cases, cases with front drawers, and open-top totes, not to mention various accessories like insert trays and cushions. Technically, if you wanted your stack to be a bit more mobile, you could also attach a separate hand truck or case cart, but these are mostly intended for moving across level floors. Since the cases are simple cubes with no built-in shock absorption materials, trying to move them around the bumpy terrain of a construction site might be a bit of a cumbersome prospect.
MakTrak cases are more rugged and mobile for the jobsite
Let's say you're either working at a large construction site or have to move around between multiple sites via a company truck. Wherever you go, you're going to need to be able to bring your tools and gear with you, but any old case or bag won't be sufficient for such constant rough movement. If rough and ready storage is the order of the day, that's a job for Makita's MakTrak storage line, available primarily at hardware outlets like Home Depot and Acme Tools.
Similarly to the MakPac line, the MakTrak line revolves around interlocking storage cases. The difference is that, rather than only having one case above or below the other, the large-bodied chests can fit multiple smaller chests on top of them, held in place by a series of metal-reinforced locking points. You can clamp several cases on top of a large chest, and thanks to their double-hinged lids, you can still access the inside without unstacking the whole thing. The big daddy of the MakTrak line is the Rolling Tool Chest, which is both large enough to fit most other cases, and has a pair of all-terrain wheels and a rubberized handle built in for easy transport. Every case is also made of impact-resistant copolymer for that extra bit of ruggedness. All of this makes for a great transport-ready worksite storage option, though it might be a tad excessive if all of your work is localized to a single spot.