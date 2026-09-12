12 Dangerous Tools From Home Depot You Should Never Use Without Reading The Manual First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that tools are extremely useful but can also be extremely dangerous. There are an estimated one million tool-related injuries per year, including everything from whacking your thumb with a hammer to falling off of a ladder, and yes, those include power tool injuries as well. It's true that there are some power tools you should avoid anyway, but even for the ones you do end up buying, they can cause you significant injury if used incorrectly or if an accident happens.

OSHA has a number of suggestions that it encourages everyone to follow, especially if you work around tools all day, and one of them is to use your tools as they were intended. For most tools, that's pretty obvious. You wouldn't cut a piece of wood with a drill, for example, but that advice also includes important tidbits like reading the manual, which you should be doing for all of your tools. Manuals are important because they show you how your tool was designed to be used, even if you've used another tool like it before.

So, if you're shopping around Home Depot for some new tools, here's a list of several tools where you should definitely make sure to read the manual first.