7 Milwaukee Gardening Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

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When you think of gardening implements, the big names that spring to mind are probably quite different from plumbing, DIY repairs, and other categories. You'll often see Fiskar or Felco, with maybe the occasional mention of the big tool brands like Craftsman or DeWalt. Then there are all the relatively inexpensive gardening tools on Amazon to consider as well. In reality, lots of brands gardening tools, and just aren't as well known for it. Milwaukee is almost certainly part of that club.

There are reasons why some folks may not know that Milwaukee sells gardening tools. Availability is a big one. Lowe's sells Craftsman tools, but doesn't seem to carry many gardening tools from the brand, so Lowe's shoppers are largely left in the dark. Pair that with general competition and what you'll see recommended on places like Reddit, and there just aren't a lot of avenues for Milwaukee to enter the chat. However, the brand has a range of gardening tools no less impressive and popular than its robust selection of plumbing tools, for instance.

If you're a fan of Milwaukee or gardening and you want to see what else is out there, the list below contains some of the brand's various gardening tools. These tools aren't terribly popular, so there aren't many reviews for them, so this article is for information purposes rather than a list of recommendations.