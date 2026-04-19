Popular Power Tools Users Say You Should Steer Clear Of

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Power tool users have plenty of preferences. Sometimes these come in the form of specific tools to get the job done rather than their alternatives. For instance, a table saw can be used for miter cuts, combining two functions in one unit. There are also plenty of alternatives to the angle grinder, but the versatile power tool is frequently the one renovators reach for. There's also brand loyalty to consider. While our research has found Milwaukee to be the best among its primary competition in DeWalt and Makita, the 'race' was truly neck-and-neck, and there's no denying the utility of the others, alongside numerous other prominent brands.

Power tool makers across the board sometimes underdeliver on the goals they set for a tool. Many that make it to store shelves are excellent implements that support a range of tasks, both in the DIY world and in professional settings alike. But sometimes a tool is a misfire, doesn't do as well as the competition, or users just don't have much good to say about it. These five tools each come from a prominent brand, but not all have achieved the high average rankings, ratings, and reams of positive user comments that manufacturers dream of.