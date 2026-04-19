Popular Power Tools Users Say You Should Steer Clear Of
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Power tool users have plenty of preferences. Sometimes these come in the form of specific tools to get the job done rather than their alternatives. For instance, a table saw can be used for miter cuts, combining two functions in one unit. There are also plenty of alternatives to the angle grinder, but the versatile power tool is frequently the one renovators reach for. There's also brand loyalty to consider. While our research has found Milwaukee to be the best among its primary competition in DeWalt and Makita, the 'race' was truly neck-and-neck, and there's no denying the utility of the others, alongside numerous other prominent brands.
Power tool makers across the board sometimes underdeliver on the goals they set for a tool. Many that make it to store shelves are excellent implements that support a range of tasks, both in the DIY world and in professional settings alike. But sometimes a tool is a misfire, doesn't do as well as the competition, or users just don't have much good to say about it. These five tools each come from a prominent brand, but not all have achieved the high average rankings, ratings, and reams of positive user comments that manufacturers dream of.
Craftsman 120V 7 Amp Belt Sander
Craftsman is a longstanding tool brand with a history of solid performance and approachable prices. Craftsman remains a solid option for DIY enthusiasts seeking quality tools that can help them get the job done without breaking their budget. Craftsman hand tools maintain a (now 'limited') lifetime warranty, and its power tools also come with a three-year limited warranty. With this in mind, a tool like the Craftsman 120V 7 Amp Belt Sander, listed at Lowe's for just $99, seems like a great bargain that promises to deliver long-lasting performance with solid warranty coverage. Lowe's' online storefront notes that over 100 of these units have been purchased in the last week, signaling that it's a fairly popular item.
The Craftsman 120V 7 Amp Belt Sander tool features an 800 FPM speed and a corded power source, offering constant production. However, from the 369 buyers who left feedback on the Lowe's website, it received a mediocre 3.6 stars out of five. Something doesn't appear to be jiving among users with this belt sander. Numerous buyers report that the tool doesn't deliver enough power to maintain its speed under load, thereby minimizing its effectiveness. Others report melting plastic, a poor dust management system, and belt alignment issues that cause the sanding surface to move haphazardly, limiting performance and frustrating owners.
Makita 12V Max CXT Multi-Cutter
The Makita 12V Max CXT Multi-Cutter is available on Amazon for $139 and includes a 2.0Ah battery. It promises to cut a range of different materials, including carpet, rubber, plastic, cardboard, and even leather. Under different circumstances, it might feature among Makita's more high-tech solutions thanks to the blade's integrated self-sharpening capability. This feature promises maximum cutting efficiency and delivers a built-in sight line thanks to the body's overall shape, helping make cutting more precise. The price tag and added battery also make it a tool that feels like a bargain for hobby crafters in the market for a solution like this.
Unfortunately, 395 Amazon buyers have given it a 4.0-star average rating, noting near-cataclysmic issues with the self-sharpening feature. Some reviews suggest that the system may jump off its track and interfere with the blade. This means that not only will the tool not sharpen itself to maintain the precision cutting edge the product description promises, but it will also become less efficient or even unusable due to malfunctioning components. Numerous buyers suggest that even before this error occurs, the tool quickly becomes dull and frequently struggles to cut through cardboard and other relatively simple materials. The idea is certainly a good one, offering a small tool that can remove carpet, break down packaging, or assist in precision cuts for hobby builds. But it appears that Makita missed the mark with this offering.
Ryobi USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit
Home mechanics, DIYers, and even renters looking for a few small tools to help maintain their home and belongings might consider the Ryobi USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit. It's available at Home Depot for $59 and is part of Ryobi's USB Lithium power tool lineup. Many of these tools rival Ryobi's full-sized 18V alternatives in form and functionality, but it would seem that this particular unit delivers underwhelming performance and frustrates buyers. The tool can be used for assisted turning or manual tightening, and numerous buyers suggest that the turning function is significantly underwhelming, making this a fancy hand ratchet rather than a true powered tool. Plenty of reviews lament the tool's power output, specifically, resulting in a 3.9-star average rating from 698 buyers.
One reviewer in particular reported testing the ratchet's output and suggested that while Ryobi claims an output of 140 in-lbs of torque (listed at Home Depot as 10 ft-lbs and equivalent to 120 in-lbs), they found that it actually delivered 40 in-lbs. As a light-duty ratcheting solution for use around the house, this can be a useful, inexpensive addition to your tool collection. But if you're planning on using it for anything beyond basic turning applications and expecting it to perform at the level its product description suggests you may be left wanting more.
Hercules 20V Cordless Compact Heat Gun
Harbor Freight is a tool brand that offers plenty of inexpensive and high-quality tools. Its in-house brands include Hercules, a high-end power tool range that rivals many other premium brands in its performance specs. Unfortunately, the Hercules 20V Cordless Compact Heat Gun from Harbor Freight is not a tool that should be considered a part of this competitive list. It has received a 4.1-star average rating from 194 buyers, and 20 reviewers have given it a 1-star rating. The tool is affordable at $40 (without a battery included), making it a solution that existing Hercules owners might still consider for light-duty heating needs. However, the tool is listed with a maximum temperature of 905 degrees Fahrenheit with a range of interesting inclusions like a ladder hook and a quick-release function that allow for safe and rapid nozzle accessory removal. These are inclusions that might make buyers anticipate a tool fitting firmly alongside the brand's more acclaimed selections.
Buyers tend to report that it doesn't warm up as well as expected, with trouble delivering consistent heat to workpieces. This may be an issue that can't be overcome by battery-powered heat guns, given that other tools in this category also garner less-than-stellar reviews. However, it's clear that this specific tool probably isn't up to the task of handling jobs beyond small-time repairs. Another issue that users complain about is the lack of a trigger lock. From personal experience, this is perhaps the most important feature of a tool that heats up to extreme temperatures, as it delivers comfort and safety at the same time.
DeWalt 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
DeWalt is considered one of the best power tool brands available, and many of its options are shining examples of what industrious toolmakers can accomplish. However, one of the brand's basic options in the drilling category, its DCD771C2 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit, seems not to be earning accolades from owners. It's available from Walmart for $100, shipping with two 1.3Ah batteries, a charger, and a soft-sided carrying bag. The tool utilizes a two-speed gearbox with a variable-speed trigger that helps it achieve up to 1,500 RPM. It's a basic, inexpensive-type drill aimed at capturing the budget end of the market. Buyers will likely be those who aren't using it for much more than some simple decoration installation and standard repair tasks.
However, it has received 130 reviews, averaging 4.1 stars. Buyers note that the chuck does not offer a solid grip on any bit placed within its teeth. As a result, even lengthy hex bits designed for impact drivers, while providing substantial surface area to grip in the chuck, reportedly work free while using the tool. This issue is certainly a nuisance, but another rears its head with the clutch. Reviewers have noted the clutch fails fairly quickly, even without heavy-duty demands exacerbating the problem. This results in a tool that isn't capable of performing its role with any kind of staying power.
Methodology
All of these tools come from high profile brands. They each hail from catalogs that tend to get great reviews, but for one reason or another (highlighted individually by the common themes of user reviews) these five don't hit the mark for owners. All of them have been reviewed by over 100 buyers, and the highest rating among the bunch is 4.1.