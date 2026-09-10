7 Common Problems With Smart Thermostats To Know Before You Switch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Switching to a smart thermostat can seem like a no-brainer. Fine-tuned climate controls are always a plus to make your home more comfortable, and smart technology promises to make the experience even better. There are plenty of good reasons to add a smart thermostat to your smart home setup, from energy reduction to convenience.

Plenty of smart thermostat brands claim benefits from potential energy conservation to the ability to precisely dial in your home's temperature from nearly anywhere. Smart thermostats may also lower utility bills, which could offset the investment in your new device. Yet there are some things to consider before you make the switch from a standard thermostat to a smart one.

Although technology has come a long way, smart thermostats still run into problems. Just because a device is considered smart, doesn't mean it can't fail. It turns out there are some common problems that smart thermostats can have, which might temper your enthusiasm about installing one. Here's what to know before you switch.