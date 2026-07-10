Utility Companies Want To Take Control Of Your Home's Smart Thermostat

One of the uncomfortable elements of a more digitized, interconnected world is that outside parties can access your devices remotely. This is even true for those with smart thermostats, with perks like convenient HVAC adjustment over Wi-Fi and, in some cases, a lower energy bill, which can come with an unusual reality. There are now multiple proposals coming forward, on top of existing agreements between individuals and utility companies, that could grant utility companies remote access to residents' smart thermostats. Of course, these agreements don't come out of nowhere, and so far they're not mandatory.

The idea behind giving utility companies access to thermostats stems from efforts to reduce strain on power grids across the United States. Remote access allows companies to strategically tweak usage at specific points during the day and night, and when grid strain approaches critical levels. In Arizona, three different utilities have pushed for such agreements, seeking to avoid grid overload and blackouts during extreme heat events. Meanwhile, Ohio is pushing to formally authorize these voluntary demand response programs via House Bill 427. These are just two of many state-specific energy-conserving initiatives in play at this point.

Suffice it to say, any law or agreement pertaining to the transfer of thermostat use to utility companies has sparked controversy. There are benefits to the concept, but not everyone is sold on it.