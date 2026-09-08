5 Downsides Of Boxer Engines

Famously used almost exclusively in Subarus, boxer engines are among the quirkier engine configurations still in common usage today. We all know them by their signature flat layout — a boxer is a type of flat-plane engine, meaning the cylinder banks are directly opposite one another. Unlike a V8, for instance, which has bank angles like 60 or 90 degrees, a flat engine's bank angle is 180 degrees.

That said, boxer engines are technically their own thing. It's a bit difficult to describe, but it's actually rather trivial to visualize. Lay your arms flat and make a pair of fists. Now smack your fists together, basically fist-bumping yourself, and do that over and over again. That's how a boxer engine works — when one piston moves in, the piston on the other side also moves in. When one moves out, so too does the other. This means that each piston connects to the crankshaft independently, using its own journal. The point of all this is to cancel out the vibrations that would otherwise present themselves in an engine where you're throwing all that mass from side to side.

Most flat engines in production cars are boxers. Subarus, Volkswagen H4s, Porsche flat sixes, and many others use boxers. And they have quite a few advantages — for example, Subaru uses boxers rather than V6s because boxer engines have a lower center of gravity and give plenty of room for the AWD system, plus you have a lower hood line. But there are also several reasons why boxers, not to mention flat engines in general, aren't particularly widespread. From packaging issues to engineering challenges, it's a complicated discussion, so let's break it down.