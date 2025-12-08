4 Of The Worst Engines Ever Made By Subaru

The Subaru brand is known for many things — from its rally-bred heritage to historic Subaru boxer engines. Over the past several decades of making engines, Subaru has earned a loyal following among both everyday commuters and die-hard Japanese car enthusiasts. That said, while the company has produced plenty of memorable engines, not every design has been a success.

Whether it be head gasket problems, coolant losses, chronic oil starvation, or ringland failures, there were times when Subaru's long-term engine reliablity came under close scrutiny from enthusiasts, owners, and mechanics. Some believe early EJ-series engines are some of the worst four-cylinder engines ever. On the other hand, Subaru is also one of those brands known for making reliable engines, such as the EF12, the EJ20, or the EJ22.

Regardless, many factors can cause an engine to go wrong, and due to how complex engines inherently are, almost all are bound to break at some point. Even so, some experiences are bound to be worse than others, and these Subaru engines stand out as higher-risk compared to others. As someone who has seen a fair share of gasket problems in a Subaru-centric community, here is what kept me up at night.