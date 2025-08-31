When (And Why) Subaru Discontinued The EJ Engine

First introduced in 1989 with the Subaru Legacy and Subaru Liberty, the EJ series (and its EJ20 and EJ25 variants) became a fast favorite for the flat-four "boxer" layout. With a low center of gravity and a distinctive rumble to boot, those who know a thing or two about engines could plainly see that the EJ was everything a person could ask for in a boxer.

Over the decades to come, the EJ design would power everything from family sedans to legendary rally cars, like the Subaru WRX STI. This remarkable 30-year run is why the EJ engine's discontinuation came as such a shock. The discontinuation was twofold: In Japan, Subaru unveiled the (appropriately named) WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show to great fanfare. In the U.S., things were much more subtle: Subaru simply stopped putting EJs in its WRX STIs after the 2020 edition.

It wasn't any one thing that led to Subaru retiring the EJ, but more a combination of multiple factors. For one, the engine had changed very little over the years, which meant it struggled to meet modern efficiency and emissions standards. Beyond this, Subaru's company-wide focus had shifted toward next-generation platforms and engine technologies (including electrification, which just wasn't going to work with the EJ). Practically speaking: the EJ is a part of Subaru's past, not its future.