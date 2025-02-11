6 Cars With Boxer Engines That Aren't A Porsche Or A Subaru

Sometimes, the auto world can be a very confusing place for non-experts. There's a lot of jargon to sift through, and you'd be forgiven for not knowing your ECU from your BEV and EBD. In other cases, though, manufacturers throw newer drivers a bone by using easy-to-understand names for components. A torque converter, for instance, provides power to an automatic transmission, while a boxer engine is so named because of the way it powers vehicles. Rather than vertically-arranged cylinders, a boxer engine is arranged horizontally. The movement of its pistons from the crankshaft appear to "punch" forward in a one-two sort of motion, akin to the action of a boxer's fists during a fight.

A boxer engine isn't necessarily superior to its inline engine counterparts, especially considering that they are rather uncommon and can be difficult and/or expensive to maintain or repair. However, there are significant pros to boxer engines, too; including potentially smoother handling, since the cylinder orientation lowers the center of gravity for any car its in. Despite their difficulty to work with, boxer engines have come to be quite popular with (and even characteristic of) particular brands and vehicle families.

The most prominent example, perhaps, is the Subaru Boxer Engine, used in vehicles across the lineup. However, some surprising models also utilize these types of engines.