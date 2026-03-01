5 Of The Strangest Places Automakers Have Stored A Spare Tire

One of the most important factors when it comes to automotive design is how you use the space. Every car takes up a specific footprint, and everything must fit inside it — powertrain, running gear, interior, cargo space, and so on. It's not exactly something we think about often, but how do you actually fit a spare tire in that space when so much of it has to be used for, say, expanding interior volume or for EV batteries?

There are a few issues with spare tires: they're heavy, cumbersome, and take up a lot of space due to their shape. It's not like you can just fold them up, obviously, so you (as the automaker) instead have to figure out where to put this big, awkward donut that barely ever gets used but is nevertheless a necessity (unless you cheap out and use a factory puncture sealant). Most automakers these days compromise by using space-savers hidden under carpeting in the trunk or hung on the undercarriage, where it's not intrusive. Others, like Jeep, hang spares on the back or on the side of the trunk. Generally, though, we all have a good idea of where to find our spare tires – unless the automaker doesn't include spare tires at all, of course.

But what if the manufacturer had something else in mind? Maybe their car had a weird design or not enough space, or perhaps the designers just dared to be different instead? Let's take a look at some of the strangest places spare tires were fitted from the factory.