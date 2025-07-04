8 Classic V8 Engines That Didn't Deserve To Be Forgotten

If you have gone car shopping lately, chances are that most of the cars offered to you are powered by turbocharged four-cylinder engines. This is the trend these days, but at one time, dealer lots were dominated by V8-powered models. In a time when imports had yet to take hold, domestic manufacturers stuck them into everything from compacts to luxury barges. This practice peaked in the '70s as foreign competition moved in with smaller and more efficient cars and high fuel prices pushed Americans into prioritizing efficiency when car shopping.

Despite this shift toward turbocharged efficiency, the V8 is not yet dead, but let's a moment to celebrate the industry juggernauts of yesterday. The Ford Flathead, Chevrolet small-block, Chrysler 426 Hemi, and even the Pontiac 455 were all some of the greatest American V8s ever made, but scores of other options from manufacturers at home and abroad have contributed to the rich mechanical history cherished by so many of us. Of course, some oddball designs that failed to live up to their makers' promises might best be left in the past, but a few choice gems remain under-appreciated and overlooked. Here are eight models deserving of our continued attention.