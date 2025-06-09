The V8 Engine Isn't Dead Yet - These Are The Ones We're Most Excited For

These days, new cars are continually moving away from many of the most iconic internal combustion engines of the 21st century. Engines like the Audi and Lamborghini V10, third-gen Chrysler Hemi, Jaguar's lineup, and more have all met their demise within the past several years. Many manufacturers continue moving towards full electrification or adopting systems like hybrid V6 or turbocharged inline-four powerplants, which is without question the best decision as far as the environmental and economic perspectives are concerned. But where does that leave the good old V8? Certainly in a more niche position than it ever was, but one thing's for sure: V8s aren't dead. Not in enthusiast and hauling circles, anyway. In fact, various manufacturers still sell cars equipped with V8s.

Advertisement

These represent some of the best up-and-coming V8s announced with release dates in the next few years, ranging from upgrades to existing cars all the way to an engine equipping an entire model line. Similarly, some of these V8s are already well-established units, while others are fresh off the drawing board. But we look forward to them all the same, and can't wait to see these cars on the roads of tomorrow, undoubtedly blowing the doors off many more pedestrian models as intended. Let's dive right into it and take a look at what's coming up, starting with a familiar model receiving an interesting surprise under the hood for a bespoke racing variant.