Is Mercedes Bringing Back The V8 Engine?

Mercedes isn't just bringing the V8 back for nostalgia's sake. It needs this engine to stay competitive. BMW is still pushing its 4.4-liter S68 V8, which powers the XM, X5 M, and other flagships and is one of the company's highest-horsepower engines ever. Those engines are Euro 7 compliant and still lead the way in their segment. AMG couldn't afford to sit on a four-cylinder while rivals kept offering eight. While four-cylinders can be pretty powerful, they pale in comparison to their big brothers.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG C63 was the big warning sign that led to this shift in thinking for Mercedes. It boasted impressive numbers (671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque), but buyers hated the weight and lack of emotional payoff. Sales were weak, and the press was mixed at best. That failure led to AMG admitting it had missed the mark. The new V8 aims to fix that.

But it's not just about power and sound. The new V8 will use mild-hybrid support to boost efficiency and emissions compliance. This lets Mercedes meet regulations without sacrificing performance. And by combining internal combustion with electrification, AMG can position itself as both forward-thinking and true to its roots.