Is Mercedes Bringing Back The V8 Engine?
After years of downsizing and hybrid experiments, Mercedes-AMG is officially bringing back the V8 engine, adding its name to the list of brands still selling V8-powered cars. But it's not an old-school V8, though. Instead, the new V8 is an electrified model, according to multiple confirmations from AMG itself. This move reverses their previous shift toward smaller plug-in hybrids like the much-criticized four-cylinder C63 and is driven by enthusiast demand, slow sales, and the underwhelming response to those smaller engines.
The V8 is expected to land first in the CLE 63 coupe and gradually spread across more models. It'll be a twin-turbo 4.0-liter with mild-hybrid tech, producing around 585 horsepower or more, depending on application. The revised 4.0-liter V8 will feature a flat-plane crank for sharper throttle response and a higher redline. That means it will sound different — more Ferrari-like — and have less of the deep, burbly AMG growl fans are used to. To soften that shift, Mercedes plans to use artificial sound generators that recreate the classic AMG sound.
Why AMG's new hybrid V8 matters more than ever
Mercedes isn't just bringing the V8 back for nostalgia's sake. It needs this engine to stay competitive. BMW is still pushing its 4.4-liter S68 V8, which powers the XM, X5 M, and other flagships and is one of the company's highest-horsepower engines ever. Those engines are Euro 7 compliant and still lead the way in their segment. AMG couldn't afford to sit on a four-cylinder while rivals kept offering eight. While four-cylinders can be pretty powerful, they pale in comparison to their big brothers.
The 2025 Mercedes-AMG C63 was the big warning sign that led to this shift in thinking for Mercedes. It boasted impressive numbers (671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque), but buyers hated the weight and lack of emotional payoff. Sales were weak, and the press was mixed at best. That failure led to AMG admitting it had missed the mark. The new V8 aims to fix that.
But it's not just about power and sound. The new V8 will use mild-hybrid support to boost efficiency and emissions compliance. This lets Mercedes meet regulations without sacrificing performance. And by combining internal combustion with electrification, AMG can position itself as both forward-thinking and true to its roots.
What to expect: models, timeline, and strategy
Mercedes has already confirmed the next-gen V8 is coming, but exact timing varies by model. The first one to get it will likely be the CLE 63, expected to debut later in 2025. That same powertrain could be adapted to other cars, including the E-Class AMG models, and future G-Class SUVs.
The V8 is also expected to live on alongside new all-electric performance models on the AMG.EA platform. Mercedes isn't replacing internal combustion immediately. Instead, it's giving buyers options. Customers will eventually be able to choose between electric, hybrid-V8, and possibly even 12-cylinder models in select markets.
So, yes. Mercedes is bringing back the V8. But it's not just a return; it's a redesign. It's betting that electrified V8s can bridge the gap between what enthusiasts want and what regulators demand. Whether it'll work long-term remains to be seen, but for now, the V8 isn't dead. It's just evolving.