BMW's 10 Highest Horsepower Engines Ever Built, Ranked

BMWs have long been marketed as "the ultimate driving machines," and a big part of that appeal is the engines that sit under their hoods. Unlike brands that forge rich history with particular engine configurations, BMW hasn't been content to stick to one signature layout. Its inline-6 engines remain among its most popular for good reason, but also highly regarded are its line of V8, V12, and even its four-cylinder models. Unsurprisingly, no examples of the latter can be found on the list of its most potent engines, but a wide variety of other layouts are represented.

Advertisement

Changing emissions standards and regulatory targets mean that, like all other major manufacturers, BMW is now in the process of pivoting toward electrification. As a result, the horsepower figures drawn from its combustion engines alone might have already peaked, even though its combined powertrain outputs might well keep increasing,

The latest M5, for example, sports a higher combined horsepower output than its predecessor, but the previous generation still boasts the more powerful gas engine. So, with the combustion engine arms race potentially tailing off in favor of electrification, now is a great time to take a look back at 10 of the brand's most powerful combustion engines to date.