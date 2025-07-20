Why Did The Subaru BRAT Have Seats In The Truck Bed?

The Subaru BRAT was rare not just in its design, but because it was arguably the most popular "ute" in the United States aside from the Chevy El Camino and Ford Ranchero. The BRAT still turns heads at modern car shows for its rarity, distinctive styling, and sometimes factory-equipped rear-facing seats in the truck bed.

The model name BRAT is an acronym for Bi-Drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter; Subaru opted for "BRAT" over the strictly correct but much less euphonious "BDRATT." It was effectively a Subaru Leone wagon with a pickup bed, and was sold from 1978 to 1987 in the United States and through 1994 in other markets. The BRAT was badged as the Brumby, Shifter, and Targa in various locales, though Subaru thought there wasn't demand for it under any name in its home market of Japan. The Bi-Drive and All-Terrain tags come from the BRAT's ability to shift between 2WD and 4WD via a switch inside the cabin. At first, the only available engine was a 67-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder boxer, but a 1981 facelift saw the engine stroked out to 1.8 liters and 73 horses. Australian buyers could get a turbocharged version that made 95 horsepower.

As for the bed seats, they were part of Subaru's business strategy. They were installed as a way to avoid the Chicken Tax, a 25% tariff on foreign-built pickup trucks imposed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963 in response to European taxes on U.S. poultry imports. To avoid the tariff, Subaru installed removable jump seats in the bed along with carpeting and seatbelts and called the BRAT a "passenger car" despite its form factor. It was a clever move to avoid the BRAT being classified as a light truck, despite its truck-like design with a two-seat cab and bed behind.