The Difference Between A Spare Tire Vs Donut

It's pretty much inevitable that, at one moment in time or another, car owners will find themselves dealing with a flat tire. When that dreaded moment eventually does arise, they'd better hope that there is a functional replacement in the wheel well or, as is the case with certain other vehicles, affixed to the vehicle via a rear mount.

There are other things to consider beyond the location of a spare when it comes to flat tires. Chief among them is what sort of tire you're swapping that flat out with when the time comes. The good news is that the brand of tire you use may be the biggest choice you have to make, as there are not many different ways you can go with a replacement tire. Realistically, there are only three options to choose from on that front, including the use of a new tire identical to the ones already on the vehicle, a spare tire, or, of course, the infamous donut.

While the first option might seem the most practical, it is also the most expensive. Likewise, full-sized tires can be difficult to store in certain vehicles, leading some manufacturers to opt for a smaller spare or donut instead. Likewise, some new cars don't even come with spare tires. Whatever the case, we'd wager many vehicle owners don't fully comprehend how the two other replacement options differ. It's primarily a matter of size, with spare tires being the bigger of the two.