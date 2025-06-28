The Difference Between A Spare Tire Vs Donut
It's pretty much inevitable that, at one moment in time or another, car owners will find themselves dealing with a flat tire. When that dreaded moment eventually does arise, they'd better hope that there is a functional replacement in the wheel well or, as is the case with certain other vehicles, affixed to the vehicle via a rear mount.
There are other things to consider beyond the location of a spare when it comes to flat tires. Chief among them is what sort of tire you're swapping that flat out with when the time comes. The good news is that the brand of tire you use may be the biggest choice you have to make, as there are not many different ways you can go with a replacement tire. Realistically, there are only three options to choose from on that front, including the use of a new tire identical to the ones already on the vehicle, a spare tire, or, of course, the infamous donut.
While the first option might seem the most practical, it is also the most expensive. Likewise, full-sized tires can be difficult to store in certain vehicles, leading some manufacturers to opt for a smaller spare or donut instead. Likewise, some new cars don't even come with spare tires. Whatever the case, we'd wager many vehicle owners don't fully comprehend how the two other replacement options differ. It's primarily a matter of size, with spare tires being the bigger of the two.
The size difference between a spare and a donut is pretty important
The size difference between a spare tire and a donut might not seem all that important, as the use of anything other than brand-new full-size tires should be viewed as a temporary measure. Using mismatched tires — particularly those that vary in size and shape – can affect everything from gas mileage to vehicle balance and thus the overall safety of a vehicle's occupants.
Still, in most cases, spare tires are not intended to serve as a long-term replacement for a flat. The same is also true for donuts, which earned that dubious nickname due to their noticeably small build. Due to their size, donuts are more frequently found in the well of compact vehicles than trucks or SUVs, and are not recommended for extended periods of use. They are largely intended to serve as a short-term fix so you can get your vehicle straight to a garage in the event of a flat.
All that being said, a proper spare tire is definitely the safer option. While they are generally not exact duplicates of a vehicle's primary tires, and are sometimes of substandard quality, they are at least designed to be approximately the same size. That makes them ideal for getting a vehicle to a safer place further down the road after a tire change. Perhaps more importantly, spare tires should buy you a little more time before you visit an auto store to patch or replace the one you swapped out, as they are designed to be tougher and more durable than a donut.