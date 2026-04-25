Why Porsche Cars Tend To Be Extra Expensive To Maintain

Porsche has a reputation for being expensive. The luxury brand has many models that cost well over six figures, but the true cost of ownership includes maintenance and repairs as well. A recent study from Consumer Reports found that Porsche is one of the most expensive cars to own, costing an average of $4,950 in the first five years and $12,950 the next five — a total of $17,900 over 10 years. Why is Porsche ownership so expensive? It's largely due to expensive parts, complicated layouts, and longer repairs.

Replacement body parts for the Porsche can cost significantly more than other brands. Porsche uses more advanced and expensive materials for its parts, including the 918 Spyder's thermoplastic composite brake pedal and the Panamera's disc brake rotor, which can cost more than $5,000. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has tons of carbon fiber components, which can cost up to $100 per kilogram. "We do notice that domestic automakers tend to have cheaper parts when repairs are necessary. And these savings translate to these upscale brands, as well," Consumer Reports' Steven Elek noted.

Another reason that Porsche is pricier to maintain is the complexity of the engine, largely due to the flat-six configuration and rear-mounted placement. The boxer engine is lightweight and flat, perfect for sports cars that need a lower center of gravity for more dynamic and spirited driving. However, the boxer engine requires double the camshafts and exhaust plumbing compared to an inline engine, as well as more suspension additions to ensure the rear-mounted placement is secure.