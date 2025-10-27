Subaru Could Make A V6 Engine – Here's Why It Doesn't

Typically, when one pictures a passenger car engine with two heads, the first thought that comes to mind is a V6. These ubiquitous engines are almost universally found within just about every major manufacturer's sales brochures, with only a few notable exceptions. For instance, you have BMW, which still uses a straight-six mounted at an angle. But for the most part, a V6 represents a good marriage between adequate power and compact size. It's small enough to fit lengthwise inside most engine bays while leaving room for accessories, and short enough to not require a tall hood line. But like BMW, Subaru apparently never got that memo.

A boxer engine, also commonly referred to as a flat engine (flat-four or flax-six), or an H-engine, features two banks of opposed pistons that are directly across from one another — each cylinder bank faces opposite directions. In Subarus, they face to the left and right, respectively, a longitudinal configuration. Many cars utilize boxer configurations, from the classic Volkswagen Beetle's H4 to the Citroën 2CV's H2. But Subaru remains the only manufacturer to build an entire corporate identity around this configuration. Why did they do it, though?

The answer rests in the engine's core strengths, namely its low center of gravity, short length, flat nature providing certain safety benefits, and no vibration in the vertical plane. In other words, it's a combination of performance benefits and design choices which favor the boxer configuration if, for instance, the car is involved in a head-on impact, in addition to properties inherent to the physics at play. Let's take a look under the hood and see how Subaru makes it work and what advantages it offers when compared to a V6.