How Subaru's Unequal Length Headers Create That Distinctive Rumble Sound

If there's one thing most car enthusiasts associate with Subarus, it's that unique burbly sound their boxer engines produce. It's a sound unlike any other boxer, with Porsches and classic Volkswagens each having their own distinctive notes. How, then, does something like an air-cooled four-cylinder Volkswagen engine configuration sound so different to a Subaru's boxer engine, which is nearly identical in basic geometry and displacement? The answer lies in a the unequal length exhaust headers.

Exhaust is the main reason behind why most cars sound the way they do. Different exhaust components, such as manifolds and mufflers, can drastically affect the way a car sounds, and Subarus are no exception. Its uneven headers produce a noise akin to a deep, low rumble, and that's due to the way that sound propagates inside the exhaust pipe.

There's a long answer and a short answer to this, so to keep it simple, picture two unequal-length tubes. The first tube is longer than the other. Now, release four balls into each tube at the same time, two by two. These represent the explosions occurring inside the engine. What will happen?

Each of the balls dropped will reach the end at different times, because one tube is longer than the other. Therefore, the spacing between balls will be uneven, thus, you have an uneven sounding exhaust, since one header is longer than the other. It gets more technical than this with how sound waves react with one another, but that's the gist of it. Let's break it down further and talk about why Subaru uses these headers in the first place and how they work to produce the noise.