5 Of The Best Anker Accessories To Upgrade Your Samsung Device

Google's Pixel phones might be the best way to experience Android in its purest form, but Samsung's Galaxy lineup of devices has arguably become the face of Android. When you're picking up a new Samsung smartphone, you're signing up for a feature-rich software experience, some of the best hardware, and up to seven years of OS updates. Though major improvements have been made in nearly every aspect of Samsung's phones over the years, the unboxing experience has unfortunately gone in the opposite direction.

Forget a complimentary phone case or a pre-applied screen protector — you don't even get a charging brick in the box anymore. Samsung sells a variety of accessories that it wants you to buy, including compatible fast chargers, phone cases, and tempered glass screen protectors, but they're probably not the best pick if you're looking for the most value. This is where you might turn to brands like Anker that have built up a reputation over the years for making reliable smartphone accessories that don't cost a premium. From charging adapters to USB hubs, here are five accessories from Anker that can upgrade your Samsung device by either adding more functionality or simply making it more convenient to use every day.