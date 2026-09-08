5 Of The Best Anker Accessories To Upgrade Your Samsung Device
Google's Pixel phones might be the best way to experience Android in its purest form, but Samsung's Galaxy lineup of devices has arguably become the face of Android. When you're picking up a new Samsung smartphone, you're signing up for a feature-rich software experience, some of the best hardware, and up to seven years of OS updates. Though major improvements have been made in nearly every aspect of Samsung's phones over the years, the unboxing experience has unfortunately gone in the opposite direction.
Forget a complimentary phone case or a pre-applied screen protector — you don't even get a charging brick in the box anymore. Samsung sells a variety of accessories that it wants you to buy, including compatible fast chargers, phone cases, and tempered glass screen protectors, but they're probably not the best pick if you're looking for the most value. This is where you might turn to brands like Anker that have built up a reputation over the years for making reliable smartphone accessories that don't cost a premium. From charging adapters to USB hubs, here are five accessories from Anker that can upgrade your Samsung device by either adding more functionality or simply making it more convenient to use every day.
Anker 715 Charger
If you've only recently picked up your phone from Samsung, you likely need to get its most basic need taken care of — charging. Though any existing wall adapters you may have will work just fine, they might not let you make the most out of your phone's fast charging capabilities. To make matters worse, Samsung packs in a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box — most older charging adapters have a USB-A port. The Anker 715 Charger, also known as the Nano II 65W, is a compact gallium nitride (GaN) charger that retails for $30.
It features a single USB-C port that can handle charging for everything from wireless headphones to laptops. Since it's a 65W charger, you can expect your Samsung device to charge much quicker, too. Although Anker claims the charger doesn't support Super Fast Charging 2.0, multiple buyers have reported that it works with Super Fast Charging 3.0 — which is Samsung's latest charging protocol. If you own a Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Anker 715 Charger can take advantage of the phone's charging speeds of up to 60W.
If you're carrying around a Samsung tablet and Galaxy Watch (with its charging puck), Anker has other fast charging wall adapters that offer multiple USB-C ports for charging several devices at the same time. Just be sure to use a USB-C cable that also supports the same fast charging technology as your Samsung device — we know it's confusing.
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker has an expansive catalog of power banks — some of them are compact and ideal for smartphones or smaller accessories, while others pack in enough capacity and power output to take care of larger devices like laptops. Though you can carry any of Anker's offerings to keep your Samsung phone charged, its Nano Power Bank is designed around portability and ease of use.
It's small enough to fit in your pocket and comes with a built-in USB-C connector that slots directly into your phone with no need for a cable. It's about as wide as a regular smartphone, too, which makes it easier for you to use your phone without feeling like you have a bulky power source attached. It's a 5,000 mAh power bank that can deliver up to 22.5W, and while you can't expect it to fully charge most modern Samsung phones that also feature batteries of similar capacities, it should provide enough juice to get you through the rest of the day.
The power bank itself isn't exclusively made for Samsung phones — you can also plug it into most Android and iOS devices as long as the USB-C connector fits without being obstructed by a thick case. The Anker Nano Power Bank also features an additional USB-C port so you can connect an extra device when needed. It's priced at $27 and comes in a few different pastel colorways.
Anker USB-C Hub
Most of us use our phones as communication or entertainment devices with apps like Instagram or Netflix. But they're built to handle so much more, especially considering how powerful the chipsets that power modern smartphones are. Apart from playing console-quality titles natively, most high-end Android smartphones can handle workloads that would traditionally require a laptop — and making the most out of your Samsung phone's USB-C port is a great way to unlock that potential.
With an appropriate dongle, you can hook up peripherals like a keyboard or mouse directly to your phone. Android doesn't require any additional setup to get these accessories working either. If you have more than one device you'd like to connect, the $26 Anker USB-C Hub expands your Samsung phone's single USB-C port into two USB-A data ports, one USB-C data port, and a USB-C Power Delivery input. You also get a full-size HDMI output in addition to SD and microSD card slots.
If you haven't explored Samsung DeX yet, it takes the experience further by allowing you to connect a compatible phone or tablet to an external monitor. With a USB-C hub like this accommodating other accessories, your Samsung device could effectively become the brain of a portable desktop setup. There's support for pass-through charging as well, which ensures your phone doesn't slowly drain its battery trying to power all the peripherals connected to it. Other devices you can use with your phone's USB-C port include external storage drives and microphones.
Anker 313 Wireless Charger
Samsung phones have featured support for wireless charging for over a decade now, and all current-generation Galaxy S phones offer the functionality. Even Samsung's foldables come with wireless charging. Though wired charging remains the faster option if you're in a hurry, it's tough to beat the convenience that a wireless charging pad next to your nightstand or work desk provides. The Anker 313 Wireless Charger is a simple accessory that covers this basic need, and at $25.49, it undercuts Samsung's own options by quite a bit.
It can charge compatible Samsung smartphones at up to 10W, and since the stand props the device up at an angle, it can be used during video calls or while watching videos. Although modern Samsung Galaxy phones in the S25 and S26 series support Qi2 wireless charging, they don't come with built-in magnets. This means that many of Anker's MagSafe accessories won't work with your device unless you're using a phone case that adds this support — so be sure to keep this in mind when shopping for a wireless charger.
The Anker 313 Wireless Charger also comes in a charging pad version if you prefer having your phone lie flat while it charges. Since you can freely move around and line up devices on the pad, it can also charge true wireless earbuds, which is something you might not be able to achieve on a vertical charging stand.
Soundcore Space One Pro
A pair of headphones might be stretching the definition of a smartphone accessory a little, but if you're on the lookout for one anyway, the Soundcore Space One Pro might be worth taking a look at. Soundcore is one of many brands that are owned by Anker, and it specializes in audio accessories ranging from true wireless earbuds to boomboxes. Although Samsung sells several true wireless earbuds, it doesn't currently sell any over-ear options. At $200, the Space One Pro by Soundcore aims to deliver a premium listening experience.
They feature triple-composite drivers with a total of six microphones for a "jet noise silenced" ANC experience, as Soundcore calls it. The headphones tout a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC on and up to 60 hours with it turned off. They also feature a foldable design that makes them easier to carry around. There's support for Bluetooth multipoint pairing, too. You can install Soundcore's companion app on your phone to tweak the EQ, carry out an audiogram test, or update the headphones' firmware.
The Soundcore Space One Pro supports Hi-Res wireless audio through the LDAC standard that many modern Samsung phones support. Though LDAC is a lossy audio codec, it pushes the ceiling much higher than the more common Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC, supporting audio up to 24-bit/96kHz — which is well above CD quality and should accommodate high-resolution tracks.