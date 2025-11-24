Your Samsung Phone's USB Port Isn't Just For Charging — Here's What Else It Can Do

Aside from charging, transferring files to or from another phone or a computer over a wired connection is the most straightforward use case for your Samsung phone's USB port. Sure, there are apps to transfer files wirelessly, but they aren't as fast and reliable as the wired method when you have to copy or move a lot of huge files. All you need for the wired transfer method is a USB-C cable that supports fast transfer speeds. The cable's quality, along with the USB-C specifications of your Samsung phone and the other device, determines transfer speed and time.

Connect the two devices using the cable. Access the Notification Panel on your Samsung phone, tap the USB notification (wording may vary by model), and select "Transferring files / Android Auto" under "Use USB for." Now, if the other device is a Windows computer, head to File Explorer and double-click the device name. You can now copy files to or from the phone or computer. If it's a Mac, use a tool like OpenMTP to access your phone's storage and transfer files.

Meanwhile, if you've connected another Android phone or tablet, set the USB mode to "Transferring files / Android Auto" or "File Transfer / Android Auto" on the device from which you want to copy or move files. On the other phone, set the "USB controlled by" option to "This device." When prompted, choose an app to access and view the files of the connected device. You can now easily copy or move files over.