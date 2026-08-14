Galaxy S26 Vs S25: Which Is The Better Buy In 2026?

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Samsung released its new crop of Galaxy S series devices globally in February 2026. For those who want a Samsung Galaxy S series phone for less, the base Galaxy S26 is an obvious choice as it's the cheapest in the S26 lineup. However, you don't have to stick with the S26. Another alternative that's worth considering is the Galaxy S25 from 2025, because although it was released over a year ago, it's still a solid device.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26 are among the many Android phones that are cheaper than the Galaxy S26 Ultra; hence, they're perfect for anyone who doesn't have the budget for Samsung's high-end model but still wants a phone from the South Korean tech giant. However, if you have a really tight budget, there are other cheaper Samsung phones you should consider instead of this duo. Between the newer Galaxy S26 and its older sibling, the S25, which is the smart buy in 2026 that will give you the best bang for your buck? Well, to cut a long story short, it really depends.

Picking between the S25 and S26 isn't straightforward, because there are several factors to consider before settling for one over the other. As a successor to the Galaxy S25, the S26 might seem like a clear winner because it has a few improvements over its predecessor, but buying the latest model isn't always the best choice for everyone. So before you splurge on the Galaxy S26, you should understand whether it's a better fit for you, depending on the situation, or if you'd get better value for money by opting for the older S25.