Galaxy S26 Vs S25: Which Is The Better Buy In 2026?
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Samsung released its new crop of Galaxy S series devices globally in February 2026. For those who want a Samsung Galaxy S series phone for less, the base Galaxy S26 is an obvious choice as it's the cheapest in the S26 lineup. However, you don't have to stick with the S26. Another alternative that's worth considering is the Galaxy S25 from 2025, because although it was released over a year ago, it's still a solid device.
Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26 are among the many Android phones that are cheaper than the Galaxy S26 Ultra; hence, they're perfect for anyone who doesn't have the budget for Samsung's high-end model but still wants a phone from the South Korean tech giant. However, if you have a really tight budget, there are other cheaper Samsung phones you should consider instead of this duo. Between the newer Galaxy S26 and its older sibling, the S25, which is the smart buy in 2026 that will give you the best bang for your buck? Well, to cut a long story short, it really depends.
Picking between the S25 and S26 isn't straightforward, because there are several factors to consider before settling for one over the other. As a successor to the Galaxy S25, the S26 might seem like a clear winner because it has a few improvements over its predecessor, but buying the latest model isn't always the best choice for everyone. So before you splurge on the Galaxy S26, you should understand whether it's a better fit for you, depending on the situation, or if you'd get better value for money by opting for the older S25.
The Galaxy S26 and S25 have a few differences
Overall, the two devices have more similarities than differences. One of the few major differences between the two is the battery: the S25 includes a 4,000 mAh cell while the S26 offers a slightly bigger one with an extra 300 mAh. Another key difference is the processor. The S26 uses the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the S25 comes with the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite. Samsung also made a tiny difference to the display with the S26, increasing its size to 6.3 inches from 6.2 inches in the S25.
Due to the slight increase in screen size, the S26 is a bit heavier, weighing 5.89 ounces versus the S25's 5.71. The S26 also offers a new exclusive video shooting feature called Horizon Lock that maintains the horizontal level of a video even if you rotate the device. However, both devices have a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel (with 1,080 by 2,340 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2,600-nit peak brightness) and a triple rear camera setup made up of a 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses with a 120-degree field of view.
They also share a 12 MP wide selfie camera, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and identical charging speeds (25 W wired and 15 W wireless). Both devices have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection and are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, allowing them to withstand water submersion at a depth of 4.9 feet for 30 minutes.
Pick one over the other depending on the situation
On paper, the Galaxy S26 might seem like a clear winner because of the slight improvements that it brings over its predecessor, such as the new chipset and the slight jump in battery capacity. And it sure does offer better performance and slightly longer battery life. However, if you find a great deal on the Galaxy S25, you should buy it instead. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at $799.99 for the 128 GB variant, while the S26 starts at $100 more but gives you twice the storage in the base model.
Since the S25 is more than a year old, you're more likely to get it at discounted prices, and it might offer far better value than the S26. If you're worried about the S25's performance, you shouldn't be, because even though the S26 has a newer chip that has proven to be slightly snappier, the Snapdragon 8 Elite that powered yesteryear's flagships is still a capable chip in 2026. However, if you can't find a convincing deal on the S25 and both devices go for roughly the same price, the S26 is a better buy for its faster chip, larger battery, and other improvements.
You can also pick the S26 solely for its performance, and it might also stand out if you'd like the latest Samsung Galaxy features that are exclusive to the S26 series, such as Horizon Lock. But before you go for the Samsung Galaxy S25, check whether the S26 has attractive discounts across retailers or cell phone providers. For example, as of this writing, the Galaxy S26 is selling on Amazon and Best Buy at a 14 percent discount for $774.99 and at Walmart for just $712.50.