5 Of The Most Affordable Samsung Products You Can Buy In 2026

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When you think of Samsung, you likely picture large televisions or the premium Galaxy S Ultra device that launches every year. The Galaxy S series, generally, is one of the most popular Android smartphone lineups around. Prices range anywhere from $650 for the Galaxy S25 FE all the way up to $1,300 for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. If you're shopping for foldables, you could end up spending over $2,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Yet, Samsung's best-selling smartphone in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research, was the Galaxy A16 — a budget-oriented device that was launched at $200. The year before, it was the Galaxy A15. This goes to show that the average consumer might not always crave the bleeding edge of innovation, but is rather prioritizing affordable hardware that can last a long time. Samsung's expansive product catalog therefore caters to a wide range of shoppers. This is why there's a Samsung phone at every price point you can think of.

In this read, though, we will highlight some of the more economical devices Samsung sells. We've picked products across different categories like smartphones, tablets, earphones, and smartwatches — so there's something for everyone here. If you're looking to build yourself a Samsung ecosystem, here are five current-gen products you can buy that are on the affordable side.