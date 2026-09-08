11 Of The Biggest Downsides To Van Life

The life of the digital nomad sounds appealing to many. Who wouldn't want to hit the open road and have adventures, not worrying about being tied down to one location (and dealing with rent)? By extension, van life sounds even better — you can deck out a van to make it more comfortable to live out of, and you don't have to deal with the problems of driving an RV camper.

Van life feels like a win/win for anyone who wants to enjoy the nomadic lifestyle. However, it's not all sunshine and roses, and there is a lot to consider before setting off on your van life journey. Aside from issues like cost and space, you may find it difficult to work, find a community, and sometimes even find a place to park and sleep at night. Before you decide on what sort of van camper you may want, keep these downsides in mind and see if van life is truly the right fit.