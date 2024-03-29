5 Affordable Camper Van Mods That Won't Break The Bank

When driving on the interstate, it's hard not to notice all the van life travelers and camper enthusiasts, especially as the warmer weather is setting in, and you may find yourself wanting one of your own. One of the fun aspects of going the camper van route, though, is adding your own spin on the vehicle. However, if you watch a lot of YouTube videos of people adding modifications to their van, you'll probably notice that it can get pricy relatively quickly, especially if you're gutting the inside and rebuilding from scratch.

That doesn't mean that you have to put your life savings into your rig, though. Once you've acquired a camper van within your price range, there are additions and changes that you can make that won't break the bank, along with essential van accessories to make yours more comfortable. Based on personal recommendations and high ratings from other buyers, here are five affordable camper van modifications to consider to personalize your rig. A more detailed explanation of this methodology will be explained at the end of this article.